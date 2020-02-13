शहर चुनें

फिरोजाबाद बस हादसा: वो खौफनाक मंजर...जिसे देखकर सहम गई जिंदगी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, फिरोजाबाद, Updated Thu, 13 Feb 2020 10:55 PM IST
हादसे के बाद सहमे बच्चे
1 of 7
हादसे के बाद सहमे बच्चे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा-लखनऊ एक्सप्रेसवे पर बुधवार रात हुए भीषण हादसे का मंजर जिसने भी देखा उसका कलेजा कांप उठा। स्लीपर बस में फंसे यात्रियों के सामने मौत थी। जिसकी सांसें चल रही थीं, वो मौत के मुंह से बाहर निकलने को छटपटा रहे थे। जो लोग सुरक्षित बच गए थे, वो भी स्तब्ध थे। 
हादसे के बाद सहमे बच्चे
हादसे के बाद सहमे बच्चे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फिरोजाबाद बस हादसा
फिरोजाबाद बस हादसा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फिरोजाबाद बस हादसा
फिरोजाबाद बस हादसा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हादसे के बाद सहमी महिला
हादसे के बाद सहमी महिला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पीड़ित से जानकारी लेते एसएसपी फिरोजाबाद
पीड़ित से जानकारी लेते एसएसपी फिरोजाबाद - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बस में यात्रियों के बच्चे के साथ एसएसपी फिरोजाबाद
बस में यात्रियों के बच्चे के साथ एसएसपी फिरोजाबाद - फोटो : अमर उजाला
एक्सप्रेसवे पर वनवे किया गया था ट्रैफिक
एक्सप्रेसवे पर वनवे किया गया था ट्रैफिक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
