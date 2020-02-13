फिरोजाबाद बस हादसा: वो खौफनाक मंजर...जिसे देखकर सहम गई जिंदगी

{"_id":"5e457e1a8ebc3ee5f2343f32","slug":"agra-lucknow-expressway-bus-accident-victims","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u093f\u0930\u094b\u091c\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092c\u0938 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e: \u0935\u094b \u0916\u094c\u092b\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u092e\u0902\u091c\u0930...\u091c\u093f\u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0939\u092e \u0917\u0908 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
हादसे के बाद सहमे बच्चे
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e457e1a8ebc3ee5f2343f32","slug":"agra-lucknow-expressway-bus-accident-victims","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u093f\u0930\u094b\u091c\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092c\u0938 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e: \u0935\u094b \u0916\u094c\u092b\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u092e\u0902\u091c\u0930...\u091c\u093f\u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0939\u092e \u0917\u0908 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फिरोजाबाद बस हादसा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e457e1a8ebc3ee5f2343f32","slug":"agra-lucknow-expressway-bus-accident-victims","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u093f\u0930\u094b\u091c\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092c\u0938 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e: \u0935\u094b \u0916\u094c\u092b\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u092e\u0902\u091c\u0930...\u091c\u093f\u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0939\u092e \u0917\u0908 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फिरोजाबाद बस हादसा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e457e1a8ebc3ee5f2343f32","slug":"agra-lucknow-expressway-bus-accident-victims","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u093f\u0930\u094b\u091c\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092c\u0938 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e: \u0935\u094b \u0916\u094c\u092b\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u092e\u0902\u091c\u0930...\u091c\u093f\u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0939\u092e \u0917\u0908 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
हादसे के बाद सहमी महिला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e457e1a8ebc3ee5f2343f32","slug":"agra-lucknow-expressway-bus-accident-victims","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u093f\u0930\u094b\u091c\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092c\u0938 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e: \u0935\u094b \u0916\u094c\u092b\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u092e\u0902\u091c\u0930...\u091c\u093f\u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0939\u092e \u0917\u0908 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पीड़ित से जानकारी लेते एसएसपी फिरोजाबाद
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e457e1a8ebc3ee5f2343f32","slug":"agra-lucknow-expressway-bus-accident-victims","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u093f\u0930\u094b\u091c\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092c\u0938 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e: \u0935\u094b \u0916\u094c\u092b\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u092e\u0902\u091c\u0930...\u091c\u093f\u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0939\u092e \u0917\u0908 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बस में यात्रियों के बच्चे के साथ एसएसपी फिरोजाबाद
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e457e1a8ebc3ee5f2343f32","slug":"agra-lucknow-expressway-bus-accident-victims","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u093f\u0930\u094b\u091c\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092c\u0938 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e: \u0935\u094b \u0916\u094c\u092b\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u092e\u0902\u091c\u0930...\u091c\u093f\u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0939\u092e \u0917\u0908 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
एक्सप्रेसवे पर वनवे किया गया था ट्रैफिक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला