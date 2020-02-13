बस हादसा: तो क्या चालक की लापरवाही से गई 14 लोगों की 'काल', सामने आई यह बात

{"_id":"5e4574c08ebc3ee5a85f4be6","slug":"agra-lucknow-expressway-bus-accident-update","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0938 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e: \u0924\u094b \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0932\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u092a\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0939\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u0908 14 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 '\u0915\u093e\u0932', \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0908 \u092f\u0939 \u092c\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फिरोजाबाद बस हादसा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e4574c08ebc3ee5a85f4be6","slug":"agra-lucknow-expressway-bus-accident-update","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0938 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e: \u0924\u094b \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0932\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u092a\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0939\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u0908 14 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 '\u0915\u093e\u0932', \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0908 \u092f\u0939 \u092c\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फिरोजाबाद बस हादसा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e4574c08ebc3ee5a85f4be6","slug":"agra-lucknow-expressway-bus-accident-update","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0938 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e: \u0924\u094b \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0932\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u092a\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0939\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u0908 14 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 '\u0915\u093e\u0932', \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0908 \u092f\u0939 \u092c\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फिरोजाबाद बस हादसा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e4574c08ebc3ee5a85f4be6","slug":"agra-lucknow-expressway-bus-accident-update","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0938 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e: \u0924\u094b \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0932\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u092a\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0939\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u0908 14 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 '\u0915\u093e\u0932', \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0908 \u092f\u0939 \u092c\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फिरोजाबाद बस हादसा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e4574c08ebc3ee5a85f4be6","slug":"agra-lucknow-expressway-bus-accident-update","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0938 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e: \u0924\u094b \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0932\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u092a\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0939\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u0908 14 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 '\u0915\u093e\u0932', \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0908 \u092f\u0939 \u092c\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
हादसे का शिकार हुई बस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला