बस हादसा: तो क्या चालक की लापरवाही से गई 14 लोगों की 'काल', सामने आई यह बात

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, फिरोजाबाद, Updated Thu, 13 Feb 2020 09:50 PM IST
फिरोजाबाद बस हादसा
फिरोजाबाद बस हादसा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फिरोजाबाद के सिरसागंज क्षेत्र में आगरा-लखनऊ एक्सप्रेस वे पर बुधवार रात को हुए दर्दनाक हादसे में बस चालक की लापरवाही उजागर हुई है। चालक बस को निर्धारित लेन में न चलाकर ओवर टेक वाली लेन पर 70 से 80 की स्पीड में चला रहा था। इस बस का पांच बार चालान भी हो चुका था। 
फिरोजाबाद बस हादसा
फिरोजाबाद बस हादसा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
