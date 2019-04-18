शहर चुनें

आगरा का सांसद चुनने में यहां के मतदाताओं ने निभाई अहम भूमिका, जमकर बरसे वोट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Thu, 18 Apr 2019 08:06 PM IST
जलेसर में कतार में लगे मतदाता
जलेसर में कतार में लगे मतदाता - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा संसदीय क्षेत्र में आने वाली एटा की जलेसर विधानसभा में गुरुवार को 66.10 फीसदी मतदाताओं ने अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग किया। मतदान को लेकर लोगों में खासा उत्साह नजर आया। जलेसर विधानसभा क्षेत्र में पिछले लोकसभा चुनाव के मुकाबले 7.27 फीसदी की वृद्धि दर्ज की गई। पिछले चुनाव में 58.86 फीसदी मतदाताओं ने मत प्रयोग किया था। 
agra lok sabha chunav 2019 lok sabha chunav 2019 general election 2019 आगरा लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 आगरा आम चुनाव 2019
जलेसर में कतार में लगे मतदाता
जलेसर में कतार में लगे मतदाता - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पिता को कंधे पर बैठाकर मतदान को ले जाता पुत्र
पिता को कंधे पर बैठाकर मतदान को ले जाता पुत्र - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बूथ के बाहर मतदाताओं की भीड़
बूथ के बाहर मतदाताओं की भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दुल्हन के जोड़े वोट डालने पहुंची पूनम
दुल्हन के जोड़े वोट डालने पहुंची पूनम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कड़ी सुरक्षा के बीच संपन्न हुआ मतदान
कड़ी सुरक्षा के बीच संपन्न हुआ मतदान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
