आगरा का सांसद चुनने में यहां के मतदाताओं ने निभाई अहम भूमिका, जमकर बरसे वोट

{"_id":"5cb8886abdec22143d398d8a","slug":"agra-lok-sabha-election-2019-voting-percentage-news-update","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0917\u0930\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0926 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0924\u0926\u093e\u0924\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0905\u0939\u092e \u092d\u0942\u092e\u093f\u0915\u093e, \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u0930\u0938\u0947 \u0935\u094b\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जलेसर में कतार में लगे मतदाता
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पिता को कंधे पर बैठाकर मतदान को ले जाता पुत्र
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बूथ के बाहर मतदाताओं की भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
दुल्हन के जोड़े वोट डालने पहुंची पूनम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
कड़ी सुरक्षा के बीच संपन्न हुआ मतदान
- फोटो : अमर उजाला