अनलॉक में बढ़ता प्रदूषणः देश का चौथा प्रदूषित शहर रहा आगरा, विशेषज्ञों ने बताईं ये प्रमुख वजह

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Sun, 13 Sep 2020 11:02 AM IST
ताजमहल
1 of 5
ताजमहल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शनिवार को आगरा देश के सबसे प्रदूषित शहरों की सूची में चौथे नंबर पर रहा। केंद्रीय प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड द्वारा जारी की गई रिपोर्ट में शनिवार को आगरा का वायु गुणवत्ता सूचकांक 168 रिकॉर्ड किया गया। 
 
agra fourth most polluted city september 2020 aqi polluted city in india

ताजमहल
ताजमहल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हरीपर्वत चौराहे पर लगा जाम
हरीपर्वत चौराहे पर लगा जाम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लॉकडाउन में आगरा शहर
लॉकडाउन में आगरा शहर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फव्वारा बाजार
फव्वारा बाजार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ड्रोन से ली गई आगरा शहर की तस्वीर
ड्रोन से ली गई आगरा शहर की तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
