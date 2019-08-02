शहर चुनें

तस्वीरें: 16 वर्षों से आगरा किले में 'कैद' है सीरिया के कांच से चमचमाता शीश महल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Fri, 02 Aug 2019 03:30 PM IST
शीश महल के दरवाजे पर लगा ताला
1 of 5
शीश महल के दरवाजे पर लगा ताला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फिल्म मुगल-ए-आजम के गीत 'प्यार किया तो डरना क्या' में कांच के टुकड़ों से जिस शीश महल का सेट बनाया गया था, आगरा किला में मौजूद वो शीश महल 16 साल पहले तालों में ऐसे कैद किया गया कि पर्यटक इसका दीदार नहीं कर पा रहे। पूर्व में पर्यटकों के लिए खुले शीश महल के कांच जब खुरचे जाने लगे तो एएसआई ने तत्कालीन केंद्रीय मंत्री के आदेश पर यहां 2003 में पर्यटकों का प्रवेश ही बंद करा दिया। संरक्षण के नाम पर तब से बंद किया गया शीश महल अब तक खोला ही नहीं गया। कभी-कभार किसी वीआईपी के आगमन पर इसे जरूर खोला जाता है। पर्यटन उद्यमियों का भी कहना है इसके खुलने से आय और पर्यटन दोनों को बढ़ावा मिलेगा।
the glass palace sheesh mahal agra fort sheesh mahal agra
शीश महल के दरवाजे पर लगा ताला
शीश महल के दरवाजे पर लगा ताला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा किला
आगरा किला
आगरा का शीश महल
आगरा का शीश महल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शीश महल में लगा कांच
शीश महल में लगा कांच - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शीश महल में लगा कांच
शीश महल में लगा कांच - फोटो : अमर उजाला
