मौत से पहले सिरफिरे आशिक का 'खौफनाक' कुबूलनामा, बोला- उसे मारने के बाद जीने का मन नहीं किया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Tue, 03 Dec 2019 04:52 PM IST
गौरी हत्याकांड
गौरी हत्याकांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा जिले के गांव खां के गढ़ निवासी 17 वर्षीय गौरी की हत्या करने वाले हेत सिंह उर्फ छोटू ने भी जहर खाकर जान दे दी। उसने 29 नवंबर की रात गला रेतकर गौरी की हत्या की थी। इसके बाद पकड़े जाने के डर से फरार हो गया था। पुलिस उस तक पहुंच पाती उससे पहले ही उसने जहर खा लिया। मरने से पहले आरोपी ने थाना खैरागढ़ में जाकर पुलिस के सामने अपना जुर्म कुबूल किया। 
girl murder story girl brutal murder murder of minor girl
