मौत से पहले सिरफिरे आशिक का 'खौफनाक' कुबूलनामा, बोला- उसे मारने के बाद जीने का मन नहीं किया

{"_id":"5de63b018ebc3e54b849cebd","slug":"accused-told-girl-murder-story-at-police-station-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u093f\u0930\u092b\u093f\u0930\u0947 \u0906\u0936\u093f\u0915 \u0915\u093e '\u0916\u094c\u092b\u0928\u093e\u0915' \u0915\u0941\u092c\u0942\u0932\u0928\u093e\u092e\u093e, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e- \u0909\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u091c\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u0928 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गौरी हत्याकांड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5de63b018ebc3e54b849cebd","slug":"accused-told-girl-murder-story-at-police-station-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u093f\u0930\u092b\u093f\u0930\u0947 \u0906\u0936\u093f\u0915 \u0915\u093e '\u0916\u094c\u092b\u0928\u093e\u0915' \u0915\u0941\u092c\u0942\u0932\u0928\u093e\u092e\u093e, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e- \u0909\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u091c\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u0928 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
हेतसिंह
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5de63b018ebc3e54b849cebd","slug":"accused-told-girl-murder-story-at-police-station-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u093f\u0930\u092b\u093f\u0930\u0947 \u0906\u0936\u093f\u0915 \u0915\u093e '\u0916\u094c\u092b\u0928\u093e\u0915' \u0915\u0941\u092c\u0942\u0932\u0928\u093e\u092e\u093e, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e- \u0909\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u091c\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u0928 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
घटनास्थल पर एसएसपी व अन्य पुलिसकर्मी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5de63b018ebc3e54b849cebd","slug":"accused-told-girl-murder-story-at-police-station-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u093f\u0930\u092b\u093f\u0930\u0947 \u0906\u0936\u093f\u0915 \u0915\u093e '\u0916\u094c\u092b\u0928\u093e\u0915' \u0915\u0941\u092c\u0942\u0932\u0928\u093e\u092e\u093e, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e- \u0909\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u091c\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u0928 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गौरी हत्याकांड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5de63b018ebc3e54b849cebd","slug":"accused-told-girl-murder-story-at-police-station-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u093f\u0930\u092b\u093f\u0930\u0947 \u0906\u0936\u093f\u0915 \u0915\u093e '\u0916\u094c\u092b\u0928\u093e\u0915' \u0915\u0941\u092c\u0942\u0932\u0928\u093e\u092e\u093e, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e- \u0909\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u091c\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u0928 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गौरी हत्याकांड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5de63b018ebc3e54b849cebd","slug":"accused-told-girl-murder-story-at-police-station-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u093f\u0930\u092b\u093f\u0930\u0947 \u0906\u0936\u093f\u0915 \u0915\u093e '\u0916\u094c\u092b\u0928\u093e\u0915' \u0915\u0941\u092c\u0942\u0932\u0928\u093e\u092e\u093e, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e- \u0909\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u091c\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u0928 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5de63b018ebc3e54b849cebd","slug":"accused-told-girl-murder-story-at-police-station-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u093f\u0930\u092b\u093f\u0930\u0947 \u0906\u0936\u093f\u0915 \u0915\u093e '\u0916\u094c\u092b\u0928\u093e\u0915' \u0915\u0941\u092c\u0942\u0932\u0928\u093e\u092e\u093e, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e- \u0909\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u091c\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u0928 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मृतका गौरी के चाचा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला