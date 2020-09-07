शहर चुनें
Airtel ने लॉन्च किए 5 नए ब्रॉडबैंड प्लान्स, 1Gbps तक की हाई स्पीड में मिलेगा अनलिमिटेड डाटा

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 07 Sep 2020 04:38 PM IST
Reliance Jio को टक्कर देने के लिए Airtel ने अपने नए ब्रॉडबैंड प्लान्स लॉन्च किए हैं। Airtel Xstream Bundle नाम के तहत लॉन्च हुए इन प्लान्स में यूजर्स को अनलिमिटेड डाटा इस्तेमाल करने को मिलेगा। एयरटेल के इन प्लान्स की शुरुआती कीमत 499 रुपये है। एयरटेल एक्सस्ट्रीम बंडल में यूजर्स को एक जीबी प्रति सेकंड (1GBPS) तक की हाई स्पीड का अनलिमिटेड डाटा इस्तेमाल करने को मिलेगा। इसके साथ ही ग्राहकों को Airtel Xstream Android 4K TV Box के साथ OTT कंटेंट का फ्री एक्सेस मिलेगा। बता दें कि एयरटेल एक्सस्ट्रीम बॉक्स को लगाने पर साधारण टीवी, स्मार्ट टीवी की तरह काम करने लगेगी।
 
