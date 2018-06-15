बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b23d1974f1c1bab6e8b7f7a","slug":"shimla-weather-forecast-whole-himachal-wrapped-in-thick-dust-sheet","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u0927\u0942\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u093e\u0926\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u093f\u092a\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e \u0939\u093f\u092e\u093e\u091a\u0932, \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0926\u094d\u0926, \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0905\u0902\u0927\u0947\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
धूल की चादर में लिपटा पूरा हिमाचल, उड़ानें रद्द, दिन में छाया रहा अंधेरा
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शिमला/मंडी/गगल, Updated Fri, 15 Jun 2018 08:38 PM IST
राजधानी शिमला समेत समूचे हिमाचल में धूल का गुबार दूसरे दिन भी छाया रहा। इससे जहां मरीजों को सांस लेने में परेशानी हो रही है, वहीं आम लोग भी धूल से परेशानी झेल रहे हैं। शुक्रवार को मंडी के जोगिंद्रनगर में सीएम जयराम ठाकुर का हेलीकॉप्टर विजिविलिटी कम होने से नहीं उतर पाया। इसके चलते पालमपुर में आपात लैंडिंग करवानी पड़ी।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5b23d1974f1c1bab6e8b7f7a","slug":"shimla-weather-forecast-whole-himachal-wrapped-in-thick-dust-sheet","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u0927\u0942\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u093e\u0926\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u093f\u092a\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e \u0939\u093f\u092e\u093e\u091a\u0932, \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0926\u094d\u0926, \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0905\u0902\u0927\u0947\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b23d1974f1c1bab6e8b7f7a","slug":"shimla-weather-forecast-whole-himachal-wrapped-in-thick-dust-sheet","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u0927\u0942\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u093e\u0926\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u093f\u092a\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e \u0939\u093f\u092e\u093e\u091a\u0932, \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0926\u094d\u0926, \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0905\u0902\u0927\u0947\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b23d1974f1c1bab6e8b7f7a","slug":"shimla-weather-forecast-whole-himachal-wrapped-in-thick-dust-sheet","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u0927\u0942\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u093e\u0926\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u093f\u092a\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e \u0939\u093f\u092e\u093e\u091a\u0932, \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0926\u094d\u0926, \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0905\u0902\u0927\u0947\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b23d1974f1c1bab6e8b7f7a","slug":"shimla-weather-forecast-whole-himachal-wrapped-in-thick-dust-sheet","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u0927\u0942\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u093e\u0926\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u093f\u092a\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e \u0939\u093f\u092e\u093e\u091a\u0932, \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0926\u094d\u0926, \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0905\u0902\u0927\u0947\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b23d1974f1c1bab6e8b7f7a","slug":"shimla-weather-forecast-whole-himachal-wrapped-in-thick-dust-sheet","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u0927\u0942\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u093e\u0926\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u093f\u092a\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e \u0939\u093f\u092e\u093e\u091a\u0932, \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0926\u094d\u0926, \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0905\u0902\u0927\u0947\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b23d1974f1c1bab6e8b7f7a","slug":"shimla-weather-forecast-whole-himachal-wrapped-in-thick-dust-sheet","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u0927\u0942\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u093e\u0926\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u093f\u092a\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e \u0939\u093f\u092e\u093e\u091a\u0932, \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0926\u094d\u0926, \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0905\u0902\u0927\u0947\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b23d1974f1c1bab6e8b7f7a","slug":"shimla-weather-forecast-whole-himachal-wrapped-in-thick-dust-sheet","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u0927\u0942\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u093e\u0926\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u093f\u092a\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e \u0939\u093f\u092e\u093e\u091a\u0932, \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0926\u094d\u0926, \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0905\u0902\u0927\u0947\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b23d1974f1c1bab6e8b7f7a","slug":"shimla-weather-forecast-whole-himachal-wrapped-in-thick-dust-sheet","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u0927\u0942\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u093e\u0926\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u093f\u092a\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e \u0939\u093f\u092e\u093e\u091a\u0932, \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0926\u094d\u0926, \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0905\u0902\u0927\u0947\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b23d1974f1c1bab6e8b7f7a","slug":"shimla-weather-forecast-whole-himachal-wrapped-in-thick-dust-sheet","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u0927\u0942\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u093e\u0926\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u093f\u092a\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e \u0939\u093f\u092e\u093e\u091a\u0932, \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0926\u094d\u0926, \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0905\u0902\u0927\u0947\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
Downloads
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.