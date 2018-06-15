शहर चुनें

धूल की चादर में लिपटा पूरा हिमाचल, उड़ानें रद्द, दिन में छाया रहा अंधेरा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शिमला/मंडी/गगल, Updated Fri, 15 Jun 2018 08:38 PM IST
shimla weather forecast whole Himachal wrapped in thick dust sheet
राजधानी शिमला समेत समूचे हिमाचल में धूल का गुबार दूसरे दिन भी छाया रहा। इससे जहां मरीजों को सांस लेने में परेशानी हो रही है, वहीं आम लोग भी धूल से परेशानी झेल रहे हैं। शुक्रवार को मंडी के जोगिंद्रनगर में सीएम जयराम ठाकुर का हेलीकॉप्टर विजिविलिटी कम होने से नहीं उतर पाया। इसके चलते पालमपुर में आपात लैंडिंग करवानी पड़ी। 
shimla weather forecast dust sheet himachal dust particles hp

