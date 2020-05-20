शहर चुनें

तस्वीरें: हिमाचल नहीं पहुंच सके तो अमेरिका में ही ले लिए सात फेरे, दोनों परिवारों ने शादी का लाइव देखकर दिया आशीर्वाद

विनोद राणा, अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, पालमपुर (कांगड़ा), Updated Wed, 20 May 2020 12:03 PM IST
himachali couple marriage in United States of America i between lockdown
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
अमेरिका में रह रहे युवक और युवती की पालमपुर में होने वाली शादी अमेरिका में ही कर दी गई है। अमेरिका में चिंतपूर्णी के रहने वाले एक पंडित ने यह शादी करवाई। यह शादी तीन लोगों के सामने ही हुई।
himachali couple marriage in united states marriage in united states of america lockdown in usa marriage in lockdown in usa himachali couple marriage in america

