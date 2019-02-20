बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
इस दिन होगी हिमाचल कैबिनेट की बैठक, इन बड़े फैसलों की उम्मीद
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शिमला, Updated Thu, 21 Feb 2019 05:00 AM IST
हिमाचल कैबिनेट की आगामी बैठक में बड़े फैसले होने की उम्मीद है। हिमाचल मंत्रिमंडल की बैठक 25 फरवरी को शाम तीन बजे तय की गई है। इसमें हिमाचल में सवर्ण आरक्षण लागू करने पर फैसला संभव है।
