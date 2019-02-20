शहर चुनें

इस दिन होगी हिमाचल कैबिनेट की बैठक, इन बड़े फैसलों की उम्मीद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शिमला, Updated Thu, 21 Feb 2019 05:00 AM IST
himachal cabinet meeting will be held on 25 february in shimla
हिमाचल कैबिनेट की आगामी बैठक में बड़े फैसले होने की उम्मीद है। हिमाचल मंत्रिमंडल की बैठक 25 फरवरी को शाम तीन बजे तय की गई है। इसमें हिमाचल में सवर्ण आरक्षण लागू करने पर फैसला संभव है।
himachal cabinet meeting hp cabinet meeting date jairam cabinet himachal cabinet meeting schedule हिमाचल कैबिनेट बैठक
