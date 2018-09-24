बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5ba8fcd8867a5537ba406240","slug":"himachal-cabinet-meeting-decisions-held-on-24-september-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093f\u092e\u093e\u091a\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0939\u0902\u0917\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u092c\u0938\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u092b\u0930, \u0915\u0948\u092c\u093f\u0928\u0947\u091f \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u0930\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0922\u093c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0940 \u092e\u0902\u091c\u0942\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
हिमाचल में महंगा हुआ बसों में सफर, कैबिनेट ने किराया बढ़ाने को दी मंजूरी
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शिमला, Updated Mon, 24 Sep 2018 08:37 PM IST
हिमाचल में सरकारी और निजी बसों में सफर करना अब महंगा हो जाएगा। निजी बस आपरेटरों के आगे घुटने टेकते हुए जयराम सरकार ने प्रदेश की आम जनता पर वित्तीय बोझ डाल दिया है। सोमवार को मंत्रिमंडल की बैठक में सरकार ने न्यूनतम किराये में दोगुनी बढ़ोतरी कर दी है।
