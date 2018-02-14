बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
शिमला समेत हिमाचल के कई इलाकों में फिर बारिश और बर्फबारी, देखें तस्वीरें
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 14 Feb 2018 01:00 PM IST
हिमाचल में सोमवार तड़के शुरू हुई बारिश और बर्फबारी का सिलसिला जारी है। बारिश-बर्फबारी के चलते प्रदेश में न्यूनतम पारा लुढ़क गया है और ठिठुरन बढ़ गई है। प्रदेश के कई हिस्सों में जनजीवन भी अस्त-व्यस्त हो गया है। राजधानी शिमला के अलावा रोहतांग, केलांग, लाहौल, कुल्लू, मनाली और कुंजुम दर्रा समेत सूबे के पर्वतीय इलाकों में हिमपात और निचले इलाकों में दिनभर रुक-रुककर बारिश होती रही। मौसम विभाग ने बुधवार को मौसम साफ रहने का अनुमान जताया है। हालांकि वीरवार को फिर बारिश-बर्फबारी का पूर्वानुमान है।
