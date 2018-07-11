बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b46105e4f1c1bb9248b5ed3","slug":"heavy-rainfall-recorded-in-himachal-and-many-road-closed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093f\u092e\u093e\u091a\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u0930\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926\u0932, \u0915\u0908 \u0938\u0902\u092a\u0930\u094d\u0915 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0917 \u092c\u0902\u0926, \u0918\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0918\u0941\u0938\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
हिमाचल में जमकर बरसे बादल, कई संपर्क मार्ग बंद, घरों में घुसा पानी
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शिमला, Updated Thu, 12 Jul 2018 09:43 AM IST
प्रदेश के तीन जिलों सिरमौर, ऊना और चंबा में मंगलवार रात और बुधवार सुबह जमकर बादल बरसे। पालमपुर और बिलासपुर के कुछ क्षेत्रों में भारी बारिश हुई।
