Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Punjab ›   Meet the richest candidate contesting in Punjab Local Bodies election

मिलिए निगम चुनाव लड़ रहे पंजाब के सबसे अमीर उम्मीदवार से,  पांच कंपनियों के मालिक हैं 'बे-कार'

Nivedita verma
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मोहाली (पंजाब) Published by: निवेदिता वर्मा
Updated Thu, 04 Feb 2021 12:38 PM IST
पंजाब में निगम चुनाव लड़ रहे सबसे अमीर उम्मीदवार कुलवंत सिंह।
पंजाब में निगम चुनाव लड़ रहे सबसे अमीर उम्मीदवार कुलवंत सिंह। - फोटो : फाइल फोटो
पंजाब में निकाय चुनाव का बिगुल बज चुका है। मोहाली में निगम चुनाव होने हैं। इस बार पूर्व मेयर कुलवंत सिंह आजाद ग्रुप से चुनाव मैदान में हैं। रियल एस्टेट कारोबारी कुलवंत सिंह निगम चुनाव लड़ने जा रहे उम्मीदवारों में सबसे अमीर हैं। उनके पास 248 करोड़ रुपये की संपत्ति है। उनकी पांच कंपनियां हैं लेकिन कोई कार नहीं है। उनके नाम पर दोपहिया वाहन ही रजिस्ट्रर है। यह जानकारी उन्होंने हलफनामे में दी है। 
 
city & states punjab mohali mohali nagar nigam chunav kulwant singh real estate businessman shiromani akali dal

पंजाब में निगम चुनाव लड़ रहे सबसे अमीर उम्मीदवार कुलवंत सिंह।
पंजाब में निगम चुनाव लड़ रहे सबसे अमीर उम्मीदवार कुलवंत सिंह। - फोटो : फाइल फोटो
कुलवंत सिंह।
कुलवंत सिंह। - फोटो : फाइल फोटो
कुलवंत सिंह।
कुलवंत सिंह। - फोटो : फाइल फोटो
कुलवंत सिंह।
कुलवंत सिंह। - फोटो : फाइल फोटो
मेयर बनने के बाद इस बैंटले कार से आए थे कुलवंत सिंह।
मेयर बनने के बाद इस बैंटले कार से आए थे कुलवंत सिंह। - फोटो : फाइल फोटो
