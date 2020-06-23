शहर चुनें
al qaeda agent inamul haq and Salman Khurshid mobile phone Many applications found see photos

अल कायदा एजेंट इनामुल के साथी सलमान के फोन में मिलीं चौंकाने वाली एप्लीकेशन, अधिकारी हैरान

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, लखनऊ, Updated Tue, 23 Jun 2020 08:58 AM IST
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो
बरेली से पकड़े गए आतंकी संगठन अल कायदा से प्रभावित इनामुल हक का कनेक्शन जैसे-जैसे सामने आ रहे हैं उसकी खतरनाक मंसूबों की परत खुलती जा रही है। यूपी एटीएस ने रविवार को उसके साथी 25 वर्षीय सलमान खुर्शीद वानी को कश्मीर के रामबन से गिरफ्तार किया था। 
 
inamul haq salman khurshid vani salman khurshid wani al qaeda agent inamul haq zakir musa

