{"_id":"5b16b53c4f1c1b264d8b4ebf","slug":"akhilesh-yadav-visits-hanuman-temple","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092e\u0902\u0917\u0932 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u0928\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936, \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u091a\u0932\u093e\u0908 \u0938\u093e\u0907\u0915\u093f\u0932, \u092c\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932-\u091a\u093e\u0932, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बड़े मंगल पर हनुमान मंदिर पहुंचे अखिलेश, बच्चों संग चलाई साइकिल, बड़ों का जाना हाल-चाल, तस्वीरें
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Tue, 05 Jun 2018 09:42 PM IST
यूपी के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री अखिलेश यादव बड़े मंगल के मौके पर साइकिल चलाकर हनुमान मंदिर पहुंचे और प्रसाद चढ़ाया। इस दौरान उन्होंने वहां मौजूद लोगों से मुलाकात की और उनका हालचाल जाना।
