किसान आंदोलन के चलते इन प्रदेशों से प्याज की आवक हुई ठप, ऐसे बढ़े दाम
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला/लखनऊ, Updated Tue, 05 Jun 2018 12:48 PM IST
किसान आंदोलन के चलते महाराष्ट्र एवं मध्य प्रदेश से लखनऊ में प्याज की आवक ठप हो गई है। सोमवार को दुबग्गा एवं सीतापुर रोड मंडी में एक भी प्याज नहीं आया।
