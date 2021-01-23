विज्ञापन
Weather: जम्मू-कश्मीर में भारी बर्फबारी, कारगिल-लेह में भी कड़ाके की ठंड, पानी जम जाने से लोग परेशान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू, Updated Sat, 23 Jan 2021 05:02 PM IST
जम्मू-कश्मीर में भारी बर्फबारी
जम्मू-कश्मीर में भारी बर्फबारी - फोटो : बासित जरगर
जम्मू-कश्मीर में शनिवार को मौसम ने करवट बदली। कश्मीर संभाग के कुछ हिस्सों में भारी बर्फबारी हुई है। जम्मू संभाग के पटनीटॉप, नत्थाटॉप, भद्रवाह और किश्तवाड़ में भी बर्फबारी हुई है। साथ ही कई इलाकों में बारिश ने भी दस्तक दी।

 
