जम्मू-कश्मीर: बड़ी वारदात को अंजाम देने की फिराक में थे नरवाल में पकड़े गए दोनों आतंकी, ये रहे सबूत

{"_id":"5fe7fb8c3e9e3e398d68d144","slug":"trf-module-busted-in-jammu-both-terrorists-were-trying-to-carry-out-a-major-crime","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0942-\u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930: \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0935\u093e\u0930\u0926\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u0905\u0902\u091c\u093e\u092e \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0930\u093e\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0925\u0947 \u0928\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0917\u090f \u0926\u094b\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u0940, \u092f\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0938\u092c\u0942\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
security forces
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fe7fb8c3e9e3e398d68d144","slug":"trf-module-busted-in-jammu-both-terrorists-were-trying-to-carry-out-a-major-crime","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0942-\u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930: \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0935\u093e\u0930\u0926\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u0905\u0902\u091c\u093e\u092e \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0930\u093e\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0925\u0947 \u0928\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0917\u090f \u0926\u094b\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u0940, \u092f\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0938\u092c\u0942\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बरामद हथियार
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5fe7fb8c3e9e3e398d68d144","slug":"trf-module-busted-in-jammu-both-terrorists-were-trying-to-carry-out-a-major-crime","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0942-\u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930: \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0935\u093e\u0930\u0926\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u0905\u0902\u091c\u093e\u092e \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0930\u093e\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0925\u0947 \u0928\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0917\u090f \u0926\u094b\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u0940, \u092f\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0938\u092c\u0942\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सुरक्षाबल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fe7fb8c3e9e3e398d68d144","slug":"trf-module-busted-in-jammu-both-terrorists-were-trying-to-carry-out-a-major-crime","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0942-\u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930: \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0935\u093e\u0930\u0926\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u0905\u0902\u091c\u093e\u092e \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0930\u093e\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0925\u0947 \u0928\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0917\u090f \u0926\u094b\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u0940, \u092f\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0938\u092c\u0942\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आतंकियों को घेरते सुरक्षाबल के जवान
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fe7fb8c3e9e3e398d68d144","slug":"trf-module-busted-in-jammu-both-terrorists-were-trying-to-carry-out-a-major-crime","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0942-\u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930: \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0935\u093e\u0930\u0926\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u0905\u0902\u091c\u093e\u092e \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0930\u093e\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0925\u0947 \u0928\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0917\u090f \u0926\u094b\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u0940, \u092f\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0938\u092c\u0942\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ग्रेनेड हमले के बाद घटनास्थल पर मौजूद सुरक्षाबल
- फोटो : बासित जरगर