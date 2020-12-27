शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   TRF module busted in Jammu Both terrorists were trying to carry out a major crime

जम्मू-कश्मीर: बड़ी वारदात को अंजाम देने की फिराक में थे नरवाल में पकड़े गए दोनों आतंकी, ये रहे सबूत

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, जम्मू, Updated Sun, 27 Dec 2020 08:46 AM IST
security forces
1 of 6
security forces - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जम्मू के नरवाल में शुक्रवार को हथियारों के साथ पकड़े गए दोनों आतंकी किसी बड़ी वारदात को अंजाम देने की फिराक में थे। शनिवार को पुलिस ने दोनों कोर्ट में पेश किया। जहां से उन्हें 10 दिन के पुलिस रिमांड पर भेजा गया है। 
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states jammu trf module busted terrorist security forces

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

दिल्ली में छाया घना कोहरा
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: घने कोहरे में लिपटी रही दिल्ली, ठंड के कारण अभी और बिगड़ सकते हैं हालात

27 दिसंबर 2020

घाट का मॉडल
Varanasi

काशी में खिड़किया घाट होगा पर्यटकों का नया ठिकाना, लैंड हो सकेंगे हेलीकॉप्टर

27 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
वीआई के इन प्लान में Free मिल रहा ZEE5 का साल भर का प्रीमियम सब्सक्रिप्शन, ऐसे करें एक्टिवेट
Zee 5 VI Bundle

वीआई के इन प्लान में Free मिल रहा ZEE5 का साल भर का प्रीमियम सब्सक्रिप्शन, ऐसे करें एक्टिवेट
कल्कि पीठ पीठाधीश्वर आचार्य प्रमोद कृष्णम ने पीएम को लेकर दिया बड़ा बयान
Banda

नरेंद्र मोदी बहुत जिद्दी हैं, अन्नदाता से जिद अच्छी बात नहीं, पीएम की सद्बुद्धि के लिए कर रहे प्रार्थना: प्रमोद कृष्णम

27 दिसंबर 2020

सेल्फी लेते जॉन अब्राहम व दिव्या खोसला कुमार
Varanasi

यूपी: सत्यमेव जयते-2 की शूटिंग में सफेद कुर्ता और गुलाबी साफा वाले लुक में दिखे जॉन अब्राहम, देखें तस्वीरें

27 दिसंबर 2020

नए साल की शुरुआत खुद से किये वादों के साथ ! जानें राशिनुसार संकल्प
Astrology

नए साल की शुरुआत खुद से किये वादों के साथ ! जानें राशिनुसार संकल्प
अस्पताल में तैनात पुलिसकर्मी
Kanpur

महोबा: क्रशर कारोबारी मामले के गवाह का हंगामा, हवालात की खिड़की तोड़ी, पुलिस संग गालीगलौज का आरोप

26 दिसंबर 2020

जय बाजपेई और विकास दुबे की फाइल फोटो
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड: विकास-जय को संरक्षण देने में फंसे चार पुलिस वाले, आईबी की प्राथमिक जांच में हुआ खुलासा

26 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
security forces
security forces - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बरामद हथियार
बरामद हथियार - फोटो : amar ujala
जम्मू और कश्मीर पुलिस
जम्मू और कश्मीर पुलिस
सुरक्षाबल
सुरक्षाबल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आतंकियों को घेरते सुरक्षाबल के जवान
आतंकियों को घेरते सुरक्षाबल के जवान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ग्रेनेड हमले के बाद घटनास्थल पर मौजूद सुरक्षाबल
ग्रेनेड हमले के बाद घटनास्थल पर मौजूद सुरक्षाबल - फोटो : बासित जरगर
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X