शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   solar eclipse in Hanley on LAC amidst tension in Ladakh

चीन सीमा के नजदीक हनले ऑब्जर्वेटरी से इस समय ऐसा दिख रहा है सूर्यग्रहण

ओमपाल संब्याल, जम्मू, Updated Sun, 21 Jun 2020 11:32 AM IST
सूर्यग्रहण
1 of 5
सूर्यग्रहण - फोटो : भारतीय तारा भौतिकी संस्थान
लद्दाख में तनाव के बीच एलएसी से सटे हनले गांव सूर्यग्रहण की खगोलीय घटना को अन्य क्षेत्रों की तुलना में ज्यादा साफ और करीब से देखे जा रहा है। हनले में जो दृश्य दिख रहा वो मुख्यतः नैनीताल के आकाश का है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
घर बैठे करें AFCAT की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,499 रु. में
Click Here
विज्ञापन
solar eclipse ladakh lac exclusive

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

solar eclipse,सूर्य ग्रहण
Meerut

सूर्य ग्रहण 2020: कुछ ही पलों में दिखेगा 'रिंग ऑफ फायर' का अद्भुत नजारा, यहां देखें तस्वीरें

21 जून 2020

solar eclipse 2020
Gorakhpur

Surya Grahan 2020: आज दो खगोलीय घटनाओं के गवाह बनेंगे शहरवासी, तस्वीरों में देखें ऐसा दिखा नजारा

21 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
कपास: बेमौसमी बारिस का महत्व व जल प्रबंधन, जानें डॉक्टर मोहिंदर सिंह से
SGT University (Advertorial)

कपास: बेमौसमी बारिस का महत्व व जल प्रबंधन, जानें डॉक्टर मोहिंदर सिंह से
माता-पिता की फाइल फोटो व मासूम
Kanpur

यूपी: लॉकडाउन में गई नौकरी, भूख बनी मजबूरी, कमरे के बाहर रोता रहा मासूम अंदर मां-बाप फांसी पर झूले

21 जून 2020

योग दिवस
Chandigarh

योग दिवस की तस्वीरें: जल-थल में योग कर दिया निरोग रहने का संदेश, पंजाब-हरियाणा में दिखा उत्साह

21 जून 2020

इस सूर्य ग्रहण कराएं दान छोटा सा दान,पाएं पैसों की समस्या से मुक्ति
Puja

इस सूर्य ग्रहण कराएं दान छोटा सा दान,पाएं पैसों की समस्या से मुक्ति
Surya Grahan 2020 Latest News in Hindi: Solar Eclipse Rare Photos from Uttarakhand
Dehradun

Surya Grahan 2020: उत्तराखंड में ऐसा दिखा सूर्य ग्रहण का अद्भुत नजारा, देखें तस्वीरें...

21 जून 2020

अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस पर योग करते लोग
Kanpur

अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस 2020: कोरोना को मात देने के लिए कानपुर ने पूरे जोश से किया योग, देखें तस्वीरें

21 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

people celebrate international yoga day at their home.
Lucknow

कोरोना के कारण कम नहीं हुआ उत्साह, यूपी सरकार के मंत्रियों सहित जनता ने घरों में किया योगासन, तस्वीरें

21 जून 2020

पाकिस्तानी ड्रोन
Jammu

पाकिस्तानी ड्रोन में चीन की चाल, उर्दू वाला कोड खोलेगा कई राज, एक अहम बात ये भी है

21 जून 2020

कपास: बेमौसमी बारिस का महत्व व जल प्रबंधन, जानें डॉक्टर मोहिंदर सिंह से
SGT University (Advertorial)

कपास: बेमौसमी बारिस का महत्व व जल प्रबंधन, जानें डॉक्टर मोहिंदर सिंह से
विज्ञापन
Rare annular solar eclipse solar eclipse
Meerut

Surya Grahan 2020: विश्व भर में आज दिखेगा दुर्लभ कुंडलाकार सूर्यग्रहण, ये बरतें सावधानी, इस समय खुलेंगे मंदिरों के कपाट

21 जून 2020

inamul haq
Bareilly

आतंकी ट्रेनिंग के लिए पीओके जाने वाला था इनामुल, फेसबुक प्रोफाइल पर लगा रखा था अलकायदा का झंडा

21 जून 2020

इस सूर्य ग्रहण कराएं दान छोटा सा दान,पाएं पैसों की समस्या से मुक्ति
Puja

इस सूर्य ग्रहण कराएं दान छोटा सा दान,पाएं पैसों की समस्या से मुक्ति
अपने पिता के साथ विभिन्न क्षेत्रों के खिलाड़ी
Agra

Fathers Day: पिता के हौसले से मिली करियर में शोहरत, अंतरराष्ट्रीय खिलाड़ियों ने साझा किए भावुक पल

21 जून 2020

अनामिका शुक्ला प्रकरण
Kanpur

फर्जी शिक्षक प्रकरण: नहीं मिली अनामिका, दीप्ति, प्रीति समेत नौ नाम के शिक्षकों की सूची, जांच में बड़ा खुलासा

21 जून 2020

International Yoga Day 2020
Gorakhpur

अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस के अवसर पर गोरखपुर में दिखा उत्साह, तस्वीरों में देखें शहरवासियों ने ऐसे किया योग

21 जून 2020

inamul haq
Lucknow

अलकायदा एजेंट इनामुल हक के मोबाइल में मिली कमलेश तिवारी और कई आतंकियों की फोटो, कई बड़े खुलासे

21 जून 2020

ताज के साए में योग करते किशोर
Agra

कोरोना से जंग-योग के संग, ऐसे मनाया ब्रज में योग दिवस, देखें तस्वीरें

21 जून 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

सूर्यग्रहण बदलेगा कश्मीर की सियासत! लेखक-डॉक्टर और देश के ये लोग विशेष ध्यान दें

21 जून 2020

उत्तराखंड में योग
Dehradun

योग दिवस 2020: सीएम त्रिवेंद्र से लेकर मंत्री, विधायकों और बाबा रामदेव ने दिया निरोग रहने का संदेश, तस्वीरें....

21 जून 2020

सूर्य ग्रहण
Delhi NCR

सूर्य ग्रहण: दिल्ली में कुछ देर के लिए छा जाएगा अंधेरा, चमकदार गोल अंगूठी के जैसा नजर आएगा सूरज

21 जून 2020

फर्जी शिक्षिकाएं और जालसाज पुष्पेंद्र
Farrukhabad

अनामिका प्रकरण में हो रहे हर रोज नए खुलासे, अब सामने आया ये सच, इस एक नाम की तलाश में जुटी है पुलिस

21 जून 2020

inamul haq
Lucknow

अलकायदा एजेंट इनामुल हक का पूछताछ में चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, यूपी से बांग्लादेश तक...

21 जून 2020

news
Lucknow

यूपी: केमिकल फैक्टरी में ब्लास्ट मामले में बड़ा खुलासा, सच जानकर अधिकारी भी हैरान

21 जून 2020

International yoga day 2020 In Uttarakhand: Public Done Yoga at Home and gives Message For Fitness
Dehradun

अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस 2020: देवभूमि में ऐसे बही योग की गंगा, लोगों ने घर से ही दिया फिट रहने का संदेश, तस्वीरें...

21 जून 2020

सूर्यग्रहण
सूर्यग्रहण - फोटो : भारतीय तारा भौतिकी संस्थान
सूर्यग्रहण
सूर्यग्रहण - फोटो : भारतीय तारा भौतिकी संस्थान
Solar Eclipse
Solar Eclipse - फोटो : भारतीय तारा भौतिकी संस्थान
Solar Eclipse
Solar Eclipse - फोटो : भारतीय तारा भौतिकी संस्थान
Solar Eclipse
Solar Eclipse - फोटो : भारतीय तारा भौतिकी संस्थान
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited