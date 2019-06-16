शहर चुनें

अनंतनाग हमले में घायल एसएचओ शहीद, मुठभेड़ में पांच सीआरपीएफ जवानों की भी हुई थी शहादत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, श्रीनगर, Updated Mon, 17 Jun 2019 12:35 AM IST
शहीद एसएचओ अरशद खान
शहीद एसएचओ अरशद खान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दक्षिणी कश्मीर के अनंतनाग में हुए आतंकी हमले में घायल एसएचओ अरशद खान का रविवार को दिल्ली के एम्स में इलाज के दौरान निधन हो गया। इसके साथ ही हमले में पांच सीआरपीएफ जवानों सहित शहीद होने वालों की संख्या छह हो गई है। 

 
anantnag encounter indian army jammu kashmir police sho anantnag
शहीद एसएचओ अरशद खान
शहीद एसएचओ अरशद खान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
