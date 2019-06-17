शहर चुनें

World Cup 2019: भारत की पाकिस्तान पर जीत के बाद जम्मू-कश्मीर में मानो दिवाली हो

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू, Updated Mon, 17 Jun 2019 12:25 AM IST
भारत की पाकिस्तान से जीत के बाद जश्न
भारत की पाकिस्तान से जीत के बाद जश्न - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विश्व कप 2019 में भारत ने चिर प्रतिद्वंद्वी पाकिस्तान को डकवर्थ लुईस के आधार पर 89 रन से मात दी। मैनचेस्टर के ओल्ड ट्रेफर्ड मैदान पर खेले गए मैच में जीत के साथ ही भारत ने वर्ल्ड कप में पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ सभी मैचों में जीत का रिकॉर्ड बरकरार रखा है। भारत की जीत के बाद पूरे जम्मू-कश्मीर में जश्न का माहौल बना हुआ है। आसमान पर नजर डाले तो मानो आज प्रदेश में दिवाली हो।
india vs pakistan world cup 2019
भारत की पाकिस्तान से जीत के बाद जश्न
भारत की पाकिस्तान से जीत के बाद जश्न - फोटो : अमर उजाला
भारत की पाकिस्तान से जीत के बाद जश्न
भारत की पाकिस्तान से जीत के बाद जश्न - फोटो : अमर उजाला
भारत की पाकिस्तान से जीत के बाद जश्न
भारत की पाकिस्तान से जीत के बाद जश्न - फोटो : अमर उजाला
भारत की पाकिस्तान से जीत के बाद जश्न
भारत की पाकिस्तान से जीत के बाद जश्न - फोटो : अमर उजाला
भारत की पाकिस्तान से जीत के बाद जश्न
भारत की पाकिस्तान से जीत के बाद जश्न - फोटो : अमर उजाला
