शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   road accident doda jammu kashmir, sixteen died, photos and video of doda accident

जम्मू-कश्मीर: दर्दनाक सड़क हादसा, मिनटों में खत्म हुई 16 जिंदगियां, तस्वीरें बयां कर रही दर्द

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू, Updated Tue, 12 Nov 2019 06:26 PM IST
डोडा दर्दनाक सड़क हादसा
1 of 5
डोडा दर्दनाक सड़क हादसा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जम्मू कश्मीर के डोडा में दर्दनाक ने समूचे प्रदेश को रूला दिया। घटनास्थल पर मची चीख पुखार से इलाका सिहर उठा। 16 लोगों की मौत की खबर से शासन प्रशासन में भी हलचल मच गई। घटनास्थल पर पड़ी लाशों को देखकर मौजूद लोग फफक-फफक रो रहे थे।

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
SSC और गवर्नमेंट जॉब्स की तैयारी अब क्लासरूम में बिल्कुल फ्री | ज्वाइन करें अभी सफलता क्लास का फाउंडेशन कोर्स | T&C apply.
Register Now!
विज्ञापन
doda accident doda jammu kashmir accident road accident in doda
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

श्रीनगर ट्रेन सेवा
Jammu

कड़ी सुरक्षा के बीच कश्मीर में तीन महीने बाद ट्रेन सेवा शुरू, 187 यात्रियों ने श्रीनगर से किया सफर

12 नवंबर 2019

kartik purnima 2019: heavy traffic jam after 25 lakh devotees ganga snan in haridwar
Dehradun

हरिद्वार: 25 लाख श्रद्धालुओं ने किया कार्तिक पूर्णिमा का स्नान, जाम में रेंग-रेंग कर चले वाहन, तस्वीरें...

12 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
सफलता क्लास ने सरकारी नौकरियों के लिए शुरू किया नया फाउंडेशन कोर्स
safalta

सफलता क्लास ने सरकारी नौकरियों के लिए शुरू किया नया फाउंडेशन कोर्स
देव दीपावली पर गंगा घाटों पर जगमगाने लगे दीप।
Varanasi

तस्वीरें: देव दीपावली पर काशी में घाटों पर उमड़ा आस्था का रेला, जगमगाने लगे दिये

12 नवंबर 2019

accident on eastern peripheral expressway
Delhi NCR

ग्रेनो हादसा: बेटियों के शव सड़क पर पड़े थे, नजदीक से गुजर गए पिता और भाई, पता भी न चला

12 नवंबर 2019

इस काल भैरव जयंती पर कालभैरव मंदिर (दिल्ली) में पूजा और प्रसाद अर्पण से बनेगी बिगड़ी बात : 19-नवंबर-2019
Astrology Services

इस काल भैरव जयंती पर कालभैरव मंदिर (दिल्ली) में पूजा और प्रसाद अर्पण से बनेगी बिगड़ी बात : 19-नवंबर-2019
bulandshahr inspector death case those ten hours will reveal reason and type of death
Delhi NCR

उन 10 घंटों में छिपा है सिपाही शेर सिंह की मौत का राज, गोली चली पर बगल में सोता रह गया फुफेरा भाई

12 नवंबर 2019

ताजमहल
Agra

चांदनी रात में ताजमहल के दीदार को अब नहीं पड़ेगा जेब पर बोझ, महज बीस रुपये का टिकट, जानिए कैसे

12 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

दीपक चाहर
Agra

दीपक चाहर के पिता बोले, तपस्या का फल अब मिला, पढ़िए युवा क्रिकेटर की सफलता की कहानी

12 नवंबर 2019

एक नाम रेखा के नाम कार्यक्रम
Lucknow

अभिनेत्री रेखा तो नहीं आईं पर उनके किरदार व अदाओं ने बनाया दीवाना, तस्वीरें

12 नवंबर 2019

सफलता क्लास ने सरकारी नौकरियों के लिए शुरू किया नया फाउंडेशन कोर्स
safalta

सफलता क्लास ने सरकारी नौकरियों के लिए शुरू किया नया फाउंडेशन कोर्स
विज्ञापन
 जाजमऊ गंगा पुल
Kanpur

यूपी: जाजमऊ गंगा पुल हिल रहा है, विशेषज्ञों की चेतावनी अधिकतम 25 की रफ्तार से गुजरें वाहन

12 नवंबर 2019

गुरु तेगबहादुर और गुरुनानक देवजी की चरण पादुकाएं
Agra

प्रकाश पर्वः 'गुरु' की चरण पादुका के दर्शन कर 'निहाल' हुए भक्त, दीवान के आगे टेका मत्था

12 नवंबर 2019

इस काल भैरव जयंती पर कालभैरव मंदिर (दिल्ली) में पूजा और प्रसाद अर्पण से बनेगी बिगड़ी बात : 19-नवंबर-2019
Astrology Services

इस काल भैरव जयंती पर कालभैरव मंदिर (दिल्ली) में पूजा और प्रसाद अर्पण से बनेगी बिगड़ी बात : 19-नवंबर-2019
मछली लदा हुआ ट्रक पलटा
Kanpur

मछली भरा ट्रक पलटने से सड़क बनी तालाब, लोगों ने दिनदहाड़े लूटीं मछलियां, पुलिस ने खदेड़ा

12 नवंबर 2019

पूर्व डीजीपी डॉ. एसपी वैद की बेबाक प्रतिक्रिया
Jammu

दिल पर पत्थर रख आतंकी मसूद को पहुंचाया था एयरपोर्ट, कंधार कांड पर पढ़ें पूर्व डीजीपी वैद की जुबानी

12 नवंबर 2019

JNU vice chancellor M jagdish kumar is favorite boy of controversies jnu sedition row was beginning
Delhi NCR

जेएनयू वीसी का विवादों से रहा है पुराना रिश्ता, कन्हैया कुमार से हुई थी शुरुआत

12 नवंबर 2019

दिग्विजय सिंह
Kanpur

महाराष्ट्र में भाजपा-शिवसेना की लड़ाई पर दिग्विजय सिंह का बड़ा बयान, ओवैसी का नाम ले कही ये बात

12 नवंबर 2019

झिड़ी मेला
Jammu

बाबा जित्तो के दर पर उमड़ा आस्था का सैलाब, देखिए झिड़ी मेले की अद्भुत तस्वीरें

12 नवंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

आईआरसीटीसी कराएगा दक्षिण भारत की यात्रा, पैकेज में मिलेंगी ये सुविधाएं

12 नवंबर 2019

तेजस एक्सप्रेस
Lucknow

तेजस ने त्यौहार के सीजन में कमाए लाखों रुपये, अब ऑफ सीजन में मिलेगी चुनौती

12 नवंबर 2019

दिग्विजय सिंह
Kanpur

दिग्विजय सिंह ने भाजपा पर बोला हमला, पीएम मोदी के बारे में कही ये बड़ी बात, अमित शाह को बनाया निशाना

12 नवंबर 2019

चित्रकूट में मंदाकिनी नदी में लाखाें भक्तों ने लगाई आस्था की डुबकी
Kanpur

कार्तिक पूर्णिमा: हर हर गंगे की गूंज के बीच श्रद्धालुओं ने लगाई आस्था की डुबकी, दिखा कुछ ऐसा नजारा

12 नवंबर 2019

गुरुनानक बगीची
Agra

प्रकाश पर्वः 507 साल पहले कृष्ण की नगरी में आए थे गुरुनानक देव, ये है कुएं के पानी की कहानी

12 नवंबर 2019

Sarayu snan on Kartik Purnima in Ayodhya.
Faizabad

कार्तिक पूर्णिमा स्नान पर अयोध्या में दिखा बंदिशों का असर, श्रद्घालुओं की संख्या घटी, तस्वीरें

12 नवंबर 2019

कार्तिक पूर्णिमा पर यमुना घाट पर उमड़ी श्रद्घालुओं की भीड़
Agra

कार्तिक पूर्णिमाः ब्रज में राधे-राधे की गूंज, विदेशी भक्तों ने भी लगाई यमुना में आस्था की डुबकी

12 नवंबर 2019

डोडा दर्दनाक सड़क हादसा
डोडा दर्दनाक सड़क हादसा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
डोडा दर्दनाक सड़क हादसा
डोडा दर्दनाक सड़क हादसा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
डोडा दर्दनाक सड़क हादसा
डोडा दर्दनाक सड़क हादसा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
डोडा दर्दनाक सड़क हादसा
डोडा दर्दनाक सड़क हादसा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
डोडा दर्दनाक सड़क हादसा
डोडा दर्दनाक सड़क हादसा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

'पागलपंती' के प्रमोशन में जुटी फिल्म की स्टारकास्ट, दिखा सितारों का मेला

फिल्म 'पागलपंती' की पूरी स्टारकास्ट फिल्म के प्रमोशन में जुट गई है। फिल्म का प्रमोशन करने पंहुचे सितारों ने तस्वीरें भी खिचवाईं।

12 नवंबर 2019

महाराष्ट्र 1:56

महाराष्ट्र में राष्ट्रपति शासन, राज्यपाल भगत सिंह कोश्यारी ने की थी राष्ट्रपति शासन की सिफारिश

12 नवंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:15

'मरजावां' की स्पेशल स्क्रीनिंग में दिखी स्टार कास्ट की दिलचस्प केमिस्ट्री

12 नवंबर 2019

राष्ट्रपति शासन 1:37

महाराष्ट्र में राष्ट्रपति शासन, जाने कब-कब महाराष्ट्र में राष्ट्रपति शासन हुआ लागू

12 नवंबर 2019

मुंबई 1:51

मुंबई एयरपोर्ट पर दिखे कई बॉलीवुड स्टार्स, पत्नी और बेटी के साथ नजर आए हरभजन सिंह

12 नवंबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited