Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   Major Anoop Mishra of the Indian Army developed full body protection bulletproof jacket

कश्मीर में खुद खाई थी गोली, अब साथियों को बचाने के लिए खुद मेजर ने बनाई बुलेट प्रूफ जैकेट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू, Updated Tue, 24 Dec 2019 02:09 PM IST
मेजर अनूप मिश्रा
मेजर अनूप मिश्रा - फोटो : ANI
जम्मू-कश्मीर में लगातार सीमा पर भारतीय सेना के जवानों को पाकिस्तानी सेना अपनी गोलियों से निशाना बनती रहती है। इस नापाक हरकत और खुद गोली खाने वाले मेजर ने इसी को देखते हुए स्वदेशी सर्वत्र बुलेट प्रूफ जैकेट का निर्माण किया है जो स्नाइपर राइफल की गोलियों से सुरक्षा प्रदान कर सकती है। नियंत्रण रेखा और कश्मीर घाटी में कई स्नाइपर की घटनाएं घटित होने के बाद इस परियोजना पर कार्य शुरू हुआ।
major anoop mishra general bipin rawat army design bureau excellence award
