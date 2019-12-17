शहर चुनें

Jammu Kashmir after Heavy rain and snowfall, highway Closed For Traffic Due To Snowfall

जम्मू-कश्मीरः बर्फबारी थमी तो कोहरे का कहर जारी, अब लोगों को सता रहा शीतदंश का डर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू, Updated Tue, 17 Dec 2019 05:41 PM IST
बर्फबारी
1 of 10
बर्फबारी - फोटो : बासित जरगर
कश्मीर घाटी में पिछले कई दिनों से जारी बर्फबारी का सिलसिला फिलहाल थम गया है। बर्फबारी थमने के बाद लोगों ने राहत की सांस ली। वहीं मौसम गुलजार होने से पर्यटक भी काफी खुश नजर आ रहे हैं।
jammu kashmir heavy rain in jammu kashmir snowfall in jammu kashmir snowfall
बर्फबारी
बर्फबारी - फोटो : बासित जरगर
