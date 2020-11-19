ट्रक में छिपकर कश्मीर जा रहे थे आतंकी, खतरनाक थे मंसूबे, तस्वीरों में देखें सुरक्षाबलों ने कैसे किया ढेर

{"_id":"5fb624bb8ebc3e9c02168b1f","slug":"encounter-on-jammu-srinagar-highway-four-terrorists-shot-dead-by-police-and-crpf-see-pictures","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u093f\u092a\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u0940, \u0916\u0924\u0930\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u0925\u0947 \u092e\u0902\u0938\u0942\u092c\u0947, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0941\u0930\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e\u092c\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0922\u0947\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मुठभेड़ में चार आतंकी ढेर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
इसी जगह पर हुई मुठभेड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
इसी जगह पर हुई मुठभेड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
इसी जगह पर हुई मुठभेड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
इसी जगह पर हुई मुठभेड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बरामद किए गए हथियार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला