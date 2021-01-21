शहर चुनें
आंदोलन में हार्ट अटैक से किसान की मौत, शव देख फफक कर रो पड़ी पत्नी, बोलीं- बाबू मना किया था...

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, सोनीपत (हरियाणा), Updated Thu, 21 Jan 2021 10:53 PM IST
Kisan Andolan: Wife weeping when she seeing dead body of farmer husband
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
कुंडली धरनास्थल पर सीने में दर्द होने के बाद मृत घोषित किए गए किसान के शव का पोस्टमार्टम कराकर गुरुवार को परिजनों को सौंप दिया गया। पोस्टमार्टम में प्रथम दृष्टया किसान की मौत हार्ट अटैक से हुई है। अस्पताल में परिजनों का रोकर बुरा हाल था।
city & states sonipat kisan andolan wife weeping dead body farmer husband kisan andolan news kisan andolan news today farm laws

- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पोस्टमार्टम हाउस में रोती पत्नी।
पोस्टमार्टम हाउस में रोती पत्नी। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मृतक किसान की फाइल फोटो।
मृतक किसान की फाइल फोटो। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शव देखकर रो पड़ी पत्नी।
शव देखकर रो पड़ी पत्नी। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सिंघु बॉर्डर पर जुटे किसान। (फाइल फोटो)
सिंघु बॉर्डर पर जुटे किसान। (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
