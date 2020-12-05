शहर चुनें
आग उगलते तोपखाने से तोड़ी थी पाकिस्तान सेना की कमर, आज पूरा परिवार कर रहा देश की सेवा

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर।, Updated Sat, 05 Dec 2020 03:49 PM IST
कारगिल युद्ध जीतने के बाद तिरंगा फहराते जवान। (फाइल फोटो)
कारगिल युद्ध जीतने के बाद तिरंगा फहराते जवान। (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
कारगिल की लड़ाई में तोपखाने से पाकिस्तानी सेना की कमर तोड़ने वाली टीम के सदस्य रहे सूबेदार मेजर ओम प्रकाश मिश्रा का मानना है कि बहुत कम लोगों को देश पर जान कुर्बान करने का मौका मिलता है। हर फौजी जान हथेली पर रखकर इसके लिए तैयार रहता है। कारगिल की लड़ाई के दौरान यही जोश और जज्बा वहां तैनात हर सैनिक के अंदर मौजूद था।
दाएं रिटायर्ड सूबेदार ओम प्रकाश मिश्रा, बहू और छोटा बेटा। (फाइल फोटो)
दाएं रिटायर्ड सूबेदार ओम प्रकाश मिश्रा, बहू और छोटा बेटा। (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
रिटायर्ड सूबेदार ओम प्रकाश मिश्रा।
रिटायर्ड सूबेदार ओम प्रकाश मिश्रा। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
लेफ्टिनेंट कर्नल कमलेश मिश्रा।
लेफ्टिनेंट कर्नल कमलेश मिश्रा। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
मेजर वंदना मिश्रा।
मेजर वंदना मिश्रा। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
पायलट मेजर मनमोहन मिश्रा।
पायलट मेजर मनमोहन मिश्रा। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
