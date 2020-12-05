आग उगलते तोपखाने से तोड़ी थी पाकिस्तान सेना की कमर, आज पूरा परिवार कर रहा देश की सेवा

{"_id":"5fcb4e5b1d0112567f150adf","slug":"story-of-retired-subedar-om-prakash-mishra-family-in-gorakhpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0917 \u0909\u0917\u0932\u0924\u0947 \u0924\u094b\u092a\u0916\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u092e\u0930, \u0906\u091c \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0947\u0935\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कारगिल युद्ध जीतने के बाद तिरंगा फहराते जवान। (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
दाएं रिटायर्ड सूबेदार ओम प्रकाश मिश्रा, बहू और छोटा बेटा। (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
रिटायर्ड सूबेदार ओम प्रकाश मिश्रा।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
लेफ्टिनेंट कर्नल कमलेश मिश्रा।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
मेजर वंदना मिश्रा।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
पायलट मेजर मनमोहन मिश्रा।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।