आलू व प्याज के गिरे भाव, फिर भी आम आदमी को नहीं मिल रहा इसका लाभ, जानिए कितने हैं दाम

{"_id":"5fcb3c7e015f6f7ad656c1ab","slug":"potato-and-onion-price-fall-in-mahewa-mandi-gorakhpur-but-local-customer-not-get-profit","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0932\u0942 \u0935 \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u091c \u0915\u0947 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0935, \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0906\u092e \u0906\u0926\u092e\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0907\u0938\u0915\u093e \u0932\u093e\u092d, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u093f\u0924\u0928\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0926\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आलू और प्याज की कीमतें घटीं।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
महेवा मंडी में आलू प्याज की खरीदारी करते लोग।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
महेवा मंडी में आलू प्याज का नापतोल करते व्यापारी।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
महेवा मंडी में प्याज खरीदने पहुंचे फुटकर विक्रेता।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
प्याज की बिक्री करता व्यापारी।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला