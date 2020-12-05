शहर चुनें
आलू व प्याज के गिरे भाव, फिर भी आम आदमी को नहीं मिल रहा इसका लाभ, जानिए कितने हैं दाम

संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी, गोरखपुर।, Updated Sat, 05 Dec 2020 01:23 PM IST
आलू और प्याज की कीमतें घटीं।
आलू और प्याज की कीमतें घटीं। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
उत्तर प्रदेश के गोरखपुर जिले के महेवा मंडी में भरपूर आवक होने से आलू और प्याज के दाम तेजी से गिरे। हालांकि इसका लाभ आम आदमी को नहीं मिला। थोक में बुधवार को जो सफेद आलू 34 रुपये किलो बिका था, वह शुक्रवार को 20 रुपये किलो बिका। इसी तरह बुधवार को जो प्याज 36 रुपये किलो बिका था, वह शुक्रवार को 28 रुपये किलो बिका। 
हादसे के बाद जानकारी लेती पुलिस और घायल महिला
Meerut

खौफनाक हादसा: लाशों को देख कांप गई लोगों की रूह, मासूम बच्चों की मौत से मचा कोहराम, तस्वीरें

4 दिसंबर 2020

आलू और प्याज की कीमतें घटीं।
आलू और प्याज की कीमतें घटीं। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
महेवा मंडी में आलू प्याज की खरीदारी करते लोग।
महेवा मंडी में आलू प्याज की खरीदारी करते लोग। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
महेवा मंडी में आलू प्याज का नापतोल करते व्यापारी।
महेवा मंडी में आलू प्याज का नापतोल करते व्यापारी। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
महेवा मंडी में प्याज खरीदने पहुंचे फुटकर विक्रेता।
महेवा मंडी में प्याज खरीदने पहुंचे फुटकर विक्रेता। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
प्याज की बिक्री करता व्यापारी।
प्याज की बिक्री करता व्यापारी। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
