Sawan Somvar 2020 second monday of sawan, the door of temples are closed latest photos of sawan

Sawan Somvar 2020: सावन का दूसरा सोमवार आज, श्रद्धालुओं को बंद मिले मंदिरों के द्वार, देखें तस्वीरें

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर।, Updated Mon, 13 Jul 2020 09:39 AM IST
sawan 2020
1 of 5
sawan 2020 - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
गोरखपुर जिले में कोरोना वायरस के बढ़ते प्रकोप के बीच ही सावन के दूसरे सोमवार पर शिव भक्त व्रत रखकर विधि-विधान से अपने घरों में ही पूजन-अर्चन कर रहे हैं। श्रद्धालु शिवालयों में जलाभिषेक, रुद्राभिषेक सहित किसी भी तरह के अनुष्ठान नहीं कर सके।
sawan somvar 2020 sawan second somvar sawan shivratri 2020 rudrabhishek sawan 2020 sawan 2020 start date

sawan 2020
sawan 2020 - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
मुक्तेश्वरनाथ मंदिर में बंद ताला।
मुक्तेश्वरनाथ मंदिर में बंद ताला। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
श्री संकट मोचन मंदिर के द्वार पर बंद है ताला।
श्री संकट मोचन मंदिर के द्वार पर बंद है ताला। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
मंदिर के बाहर बैठकर जाप करते पंडित।
मंदिर के बाहर बैठकर जाप करते पंडित। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
बेतियाहाता हनुमान मंदिर स्थित शिव मंदिर में जल चढ़ाते श्रद्धालु।
बेतियाहाता हनुमान मंदिर स्थित शिव मंदिर में जल चढ़ाते श्रद्धालु। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
