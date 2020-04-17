शहर चुनें

Lockdown in Gorakhpur, UP (Uttar Pradesh) Latest News Update Today: Policeman Birthday Celebration in Gorakhpur

Lockdown in Gorakhpur: पुलिस चौकी में ऐसे उड़ी सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की धज्जियां, अब फोटो हो रही है वायरल

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर।, Updated Fri, 17 Apr 2020 01:30 PM IST
गोरखपुर, उत्तर प्रदेश में लॉकडाउन।
गोरखपुर, उत्तर प्रदेश में लॉकडाउन। - फोटो : फेसबुक
गोरखपुर में इन दिनों सोशल मीडिया पर कुछ तस्वीरें वायरल हो रही हैं। ये तस्वीरें किसी आम जनता की नहीं बल्कि धर्मशाला चौकी इंचार्ज धीरेंद्र राय की हैं। इसमें वे अपने दोस्तों के साथ जन्मदिन का जश्न मनाते हुए दिखाई दे रहें हैं।
