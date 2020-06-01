शहर चुनें
Onlock 1.0 running train and open all shop in gorakhpur

अनलॉक 1.0: आज से पटरी पर जिंदगी, धीरे-धीरे पकड़ेगी रफ्तार, देखें तस्वीरें

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर।, Updated Mon, 01 Jun 2020 12:16 PM IST
gorakhpur news
1 of 5
फोटो : अमर उजाला।
अनलॉक 1.0 आज से शुरू हो गया है। 68 दिन के लॉकडाउन के बाद लोगों को अब कहीं आने-जाने की अनुमति नहीं लेनी होगी। ट्रेनें आम यात्रियों के लिए पटरी पर लौट आई हैं, बसें भी आज से सामान्य दिनों की तरह आम लोगों के लिए चलने लगी हैं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
lockdown pass pass in gorakhpur lockdown 1 unlock 1 up guidelines latest gorakhpur news

