आजादी के पहले भारतीय रेल का टिकट हो या पहली सवारी ट्रेन, इनके पास मौजूद हैं सभी यादें

रोहित सिंह, गोरखपुर।, Updated Sun, 31 May 2020 11:42 AM IST
railway tickets
1 of 5
railway tickets - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
आजादी के पहले से रेलवे के डाक टिकटों का संग्रह देखना है तो संदीप चौरसिया के डाक टिकटों के संग्रह पर्याप्त होंगे। कक्षा पांच से रेलवे डाक टिकटों के संग्रह का शगल ऐसा लगा कि अब तक जो भी टिकट छपा, सब उनके पास हैं।
special story collecting railway tickets railway tickets tickets in gorakhpur latest gorakhpur news sandeep chaurasia

railway tickets
railway tickets - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
