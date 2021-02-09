शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   MMMUT fifth convocation starts from welcome to Governor Anandiben Patel see latest photos

एमएमएमयूटी का पांचवा दीक्षांत समारोह शुरू, तस्वीरों में देखें पल-पल की अपडेट

vivek shukla
अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, गोरखपुर। Published by: vivek shukla
Updated Tue, 09 Feb 2021 12:46 PM IST
एमएमएमयूटी का पांचवा दीक्षांत समारोह।
1 of 5
एमएमएमयूटी का पांचवा दीक्षांत समारोह। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
मदन मोहन मालवीय प्रौद्योगिकी विश्वविद्यालय का पांचवां दीक्षांत समारोह विश्वविद्यालय के बहुउद्देशीय हाल में प्रारंभ हो चुका है। कुलाधिपति व राज्यपाल आनंदीबेन पटेल और जलपुरुष राजेंद्र सिंह समारोह में पहुंच गए हैं। विशिष्ट अतिथि के तौर पर प्राविधिक शिक्षा राज्यमंत्री संदीप कुमार सिंह भी मौजूद हैं। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें पल-पल की अपडेट...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
