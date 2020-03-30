शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   Many people return Delhi to Gorakhpur after Lockdown due to Corona latest Photos

लॉकडाउन: गोरखपुर बस स्टेशन पर मची अफरा-तफरी, ट्रकों में भरकर पहुंच रहे हैं लोग, तस्वीरें

डिजिटल न्यूज डेस्क, गोरखपुर।, Updated Mon, 30 Mar 2020 12:48 PM IST
गोरखपुर लॉकडाउन।
1 of 5
गोरखपुर लॉकडाउन। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
लॉकडाउन के बीच दिल्ली, नोएडा, गाजियाबाद सहित पश्चिमी उत्तर प्रदेश में फंसे हुए लोग परिवहन निगम की बसों से तीसरे दिन सोमवार को भी लोग गोरखपुर पहुंचे। यात्रियों की तुलना में बसें कम होने से रेलवे बस स्टेशन पर अफरा-तफरी रही। बड़ी संख्या में लोग ट्रकों से आए हुए थे। इस दौरान सामाजिक दूरी का फैसला तार-तार होते हुए दिखाई पड़ा।

सभी फोटो- शिव हर्ष द्विवेदी/ राजेश कुमार, अमर उजाला, गोरखपुर।
lockdown corona coronavirus india भारत में कोरोना वायरस corona outbreak in india corona updates in india

गोरखपुर लॉकडाउन।
गोरखपुर लॉकडाउन। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
gorakhpur Lockdown
gorakhpur Lockdown - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
gorakhpur Lockdown
gorakhpur Lockdown - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
gorakhpur Lockdown
gorakhpur Lockdown - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
gorakhpur Lockdown
gorakhpur Lockdown - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
