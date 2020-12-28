शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   ISKCON will bring devotion to Lord Krishna in Purvanchal house

पूर्वांचल के घर-घर में भगवान कृष्ण की भक्ति पहुंचाएगा इस्कॉन, जानिए क्या है इनका प्लान

अविनाश श्रीवास्तव, गोरखपुर।, Updated Mon, 28 Dec 2020 05:33 PM IST
ISKCON Temple
1 of 6
ISKCON Temple - फोटो : Amar Ujala
गोरखपुर जिले में इस्कॉन की नींव मजबूत होनी शुरू हो गई है। सत्संग केंद्र की स्थापना होने के बाद अब इस्कॉन का अगला लक्ष्य जल्द मंदिर की स्थापना कर पूर्वांचल के हर घर तक भगवान कृष्ण की भक्ति को पहुंचाना है।

 
city & states gorakhpur uttar pradesh iskcon iskcon temple भगवान कृष्ण lord krishna latest gorakhpur news exclusive

ISKCON Temple
ISKCON Temple - फोटो : Amar Ujala
