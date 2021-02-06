शहर चुनें

तस्वीरें: तेज पछुआ हवाओं ने उड़ाए बादल, धूप खिली तो शहरवासियों ने उठाया मेले का भरपूर आनंद

vivek shukla
अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, गोरखपुर। Published by: vivek shukla
Updated Sat, 06 Feb 2021 03:14 PM IST
गोरखपुर का मौसम।
1 of 5
गोरखपुर का मौसम। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
उत्तर प्रदेश के गोरखपुर जिले में शनिवार को मौसम का मिजाज फिर से बदल गया। सुबह ना तो कोहरा हुआ और न ही गलन रही। दिन चढ़ने के साथ ही चटख धूप निकल आई। जिससे लोगों ने काफी राहत की सांस ली।
city & states gorakhpur gorakhpur news weather forecast gorakhpur latest news sunshine light rain weather news update

गोरखनाथ खिचड़ी मेला।
गोरखनाथ खिचड़ी मेला। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
मेले में लगे झूले का आनंद लेते लोग।
मेले में लगे झूले का आनंद लेते लोग। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
गोरखपुर मौसम।
गोरखपुर मौसम। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
