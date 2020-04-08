शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   Gorakhpur Lockdown update See Latest Photos in Gorakhpur Curfew, 8 april latest update news

गोरखपुर में प्रवेश करना नहीं है आसान, इस जांच के बाद हो रही है एंट्री, तस्वीरों में देखें पल-पल की अपडेट

डिजिटल न्यूज डेस्क, गोरखपुर, Updated Wed, 08 Apr 2020 11:31 AM IST
gorakhpur news
1 of 9
gorakhpur news - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लॉकडाउन के दौरान गोरखपुर के नौसड़ चौराहे पर पुलिस की चौकसी बढ़ा दी गई है। एक जिले से दूसरे जिले में जाने पर पूरी तरह से पाबंदी लगा दी गई है। हालांकि विशेष परिस्थितियों में पुलिस जांच के बाद छूट तो दी जा रही है, लेकिन फिर वापस आते ही जांच भी की जा रही है। कोशिश यही है कि किसी भी दशा में कोरोना को फैलने से रोका जा सके। शहर में आने- जाने वाले सभी लोगों से पूछताछ की जा रही है। वहीं इन लोगों का नाम- पता भी नोट किया जा रहा है। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें तस्वीरें...

सभी फोटोज शिवहर्ष द्विवेदी, आनंद चौधरी अमर उजाला गोरखपुर
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
लॉकडाउन पीरियड में पाएं, अमर उजाला e-Paper Yearly Plan 1̶1̶9̶9̶ Rs.119 में
Click here
विज्ञापन
gorakhpur lockdown update gorakhpur news coronavirus in gorakhpur gorakhpur coronavirus updates uttar pradesh news lockdwon update gorakhpur lockdown gorakhpur curfew covid-19 ladengecoronase gorakhpur police lockdown news

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

तस्वीरों में देखें गोरखपुर में ऐसे मनाई जा रही हनुमान जयंती, लोगों ने मांगी ये खास मन्नत

8 अप्रैल 2020

लॉकडाउन का 15वां दिन
Kanpur

लॉकडाउन का 15वां दिन: सख्ती के बावजूद सड़कों पर चहल-पहल, कानपुर के आसपास के जिलों की अपडेट

8 अप्रैल 2020

विज्ञापन
राइज- स्वउद्दमों का मार्गदर्शन करने वाली चंडीगढ़ ग्रुप ऑफ़ कॉलेज की एक नई पहल
CGC (Advertorial)

राइज- स्वउद्दमों का मार्गदर्शन करने वाली चंडीगढ़ ग्रुप ऑफ़ कॉलेज की एक नई पहल
fresh snowfall in rohtang lahaul spiti and rain in shimla and kullu
Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल: अप्रैल में भी नहीं थम रही बर्फबारी, किसानों-बागवानों को सताने लगी चिंता

8 अप्रैल 2020

ड्रोन से मॉनिटरिंग
Kanpur

कानपुर पूर्ण लॉकडाउन: घर से बाहर निकलने की न करें गलती, ड्रोन से हो रही निगरानी, देखें तस्वीरें

8 अप्रैल 2020

gorakhpur weather
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में मौसम हुआ सुहाना, हो सकती है झमाझम बारिश, देखें तस्वीरें

8 अप्रैल 2020

सुपरमून
Gorakhpur

Super Pink Moon 2020: लोगों ने किया सुपरमून का दीदार, तस्वीरों में देखें 'गुलाबी चांद' के अद्भुत नजारे

8 अप्रैल 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

आगरा जिला अस्पताल में बना आइसोलेशन वार्ड
Agra

जमातियों के साथ आगरा मंडल के सभी जिलों में पहुंचा कोरोना वायरस, अब तक 79 संक्रमित

8 अप्रैल 2020

लॉकडाउन का 15वां दिन
Kanpur

पूर्ण लॉकडाउन: आदेशों की उड़ रही धज्जियां, तस्वीरों में देखें कानपुर का हाल

8 अप्रैल 2020

राइज- स्वउद्दमों का मार्गदर्शन करने वाली चंडीगढ़ ग्रुप ऑफ़ कॉलेज की एक नई पहल
CGC (Advertorial)

राइज- स्वउद्दमों का मार्गदर्शन करने वाली चंडीगढ़ ग्रुप ऑफ़ कॉलेज की एक नई पहल
विज्ञापन
gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur Lockdown: बेजुबानों के लिए 'भगवान' बन रहे हैं ये लोग, तस्वीरें देखकर खुश हो जाएंगे आप

8 अप्रैल 2020

gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur Lockdown: घर में ही उगा दी पांच तरह की सब्जियां, लॉकडाउन में आप भी कर सकते हैं ये काम

8 अप्रैल 2020

योगी आदित्यनाथ।
Gorakhpur

किसी फिल्म से कम नहीं था सीएम योगी का ये मास्टर प्लान, सालों पहले दिखाया था ट्रेलर

8 अप्रैल 2020

सदर तहसीलदार अरविंद कुमार
Kanpur

यूपी: तहसीलदार बोले सांसद सुब्रत पाठक 20-25 भाजपाइयों के साथ घर में घुसे, 15 मिनट तक गिराकर पीटा

8 अप्रैल 2020

भाजपा सांसद सुब्रत पाठक
Kanpur

कन्नौज में तहसीलदार को घर में घुस गिराकर पीटने के मामले में सांसद सुब्रत पाठक ने दी सफाई, कही ये बात

8 अप्रैल 2020

जवाहरपुर गांव
Chandigarh

पंजाब का मोहाली जिला बना कोरोना का हॉटस्पॉट, 24 घंटे में 7 मामले, चार दिनों में 11 पॉजिटिव

8 अप्रैल 2020

Special Covid Commando Equipped with equipment and Modern Dress in Mohali
Chandigarh

Coronavirus: बेहद खास हैं ये कोविड कमांडो, कोरोना से जंग में पूरी तरह हैं सक्षम, पढ़ें- खूबियां

8 अप्रैल 2020

लौटन निषाद (फाइल फोटो)
Prayagraj

लौटन निषाद हत्याकांडः निरस्त होंगे हत्यारोपियोें के शस्त्र लाइसेंस, कार्रवाई शुरू

8 अप्रैल 2020

Police officers following people in Nakhaskohana area following lockdown.
Prayagraj

प्रयागराज में कोरोना वायरस के बढ़ते खतरे और करेली में हत्या के बाद तनाव को देखते हुए प्रशासन सतर्क

7 अप्रैल 2020

Elderly looking at the silence on the road in Nakhaskohna area during the lockdown.
Prayagraj

Prayagraj: आठ हजार से अधिक परिवार चिह्नित, स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से घर-घर चला सर्वे 

7 अप्रैल 2020

corona lab in mln medical college prayagraj
Prayagraj

CoronaVirus: प्रयागराज में एक और संदिग्ध मरीज की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव, अब दो संदिग्धों की रिपोर्ट का इंतजार

7 अप्रैल 2020

हमले के बाद चोट दिखाते सदर तहसीलदार अरविंद कुमार एवं पीला गमछा डाले भाजपा सांसद सुब्रत पाठक
Kanpur

भाजपा सांसद सुब्रत पाठक ने पत्नी-बेटी के सामने तहसीलदार को गिराकर पीटा, गंभीर धाराओं में मुकदमा दर्ज

7 अप्रैल 2020

During the lockdown, a crowd gathered at a grocery store in Himmatganj area.
Prayagraj

प्रयागराज में घनी आबादी वाली गलियों में लॉकडाउन बेअसर, बेपरवाह घूम रहे लोग

7 अप्रैल 2020

Sanakata is surrounding the area after Markaji, who came from the Jamaat, was found corona positive at the Abdullah Mosque at Katju Road.
Prayagraj

CoronaVirusUpdate: कोरोना संदिग्धों की हालत स्थिर, अन्य की तलाश में चला अभियान

7 अप्रैल 2020

gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news - फोटो : अमर उजाला
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news - फोटो : अमर उजाला
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news - फोटो : अमर उजाला
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news - फोटो : अमर उजाला
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news - फोटो : अमर उजाला
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news - फोटो : अमर उजाला
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news - फोटो : अमर उजाला
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news - फोटो : अमर उजाला
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited