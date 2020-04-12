शहर चुनें

Gorakhpur Lockdown: बेवजह घर से निकलने वाले लोगों को अनोखी सजा दे रही है पुलिस, तस्वीरों में देखें पल-पल की अपडेट

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर।, Updated Sun, 12 Apr 2020 11:44 AM IST
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गोरखपुर में कोरोना संक्रमण की चुनौतियों से जंग लड़ने के लिए पुलिस प्रशासन पूरी तरह अलर्ट है। बस्ती और महरागंज में कोरोना संक्रमित मिलने के बाद गोरखपुर आने वाले लोगों की थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग के बाद ही अंदर आने दिया जा रहा है। वहीं अभी भी बहुत से ऐसे लोग हैं, जो बिना काम के घर से बाहर निकल रहे हैं। पुलिस बेवजह सड़क पर निकलने वालों के वाहनों के पहियों से हवा निकल कर सबक सीखा रही है।

आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें दिनभर की हलचल...
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news
