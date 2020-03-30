शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   Gorakhpur Lockdown latest update news See Latest Photos in Gorakhpur Curfew, 30 march latest update

Gorakhpur LockDown: नहीं रुक रहा लोगों का पलायन, बसों में जगह न मिलने पर ऐसे कर रहे यात्रा, तस्वीरों में देखें शहर का हाल

डिजिटल न्यूज डेस्क, गोरखपुर।, Updated Mon, 30 Mar 2020 08:46 AM IST
gorakhpur news
1 of 3
gorakhpur news - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गोरखपुर में लॉकडाउन के दौरान संक्रमण से बचने के लिए लागू की गई सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग व्यवस्था धड़ाम होती नजर आ रही है। रेलवे बस स्टेशन पर सैकड़ों की संख्या में पलायन के लिए लोगों की भीड़ लग रही है। यही नहीं बल्कि बसों में जगह न मिलने पर लोग बस के ऊपर चढ़कर या खिड़कियों के तरफ से बस में प्रवेश कर यात्रा कर रहे हैं। वहीं कुछ लोग मजबूरन ट्रकों के ऊपर बैठकर रवाना हो रहे हैं। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें तस्वीरें...

सभी फोटोज- शिव हर्ष द्विवेदी, राजेश कुमार, अमर उजाला, गोरखपुर
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
social distance gorakhpur lockdown railway bus station gorakhpur curfew 30 march latest news

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

सड़क किनारे सोते लोग
Agra

पलायन करने वालों का दर्दः ईंटों का तकिया, बिस्तर बना हाईवे, खुले आसमान के नीचे बीती 'काली रात'

30 मार्च 2020

coronavirus in uttarakhand: people doing totka of coal Tika for Corona treatment
Dehradun

Coronavirus: कोरोना से बचने को यहां लोग अपना रहे ऐसा टोटका, सिर्फ एक काले टीके से कर रहे बचाव

30 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन
छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
Invertis University (Advertorial)

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
गांव में घुसने पर प्रतिबंध का पोस्टर लगाया
Kaushambi

 कोरोना से बचाव के लिए कौशाम्बी में ग्राम प्रधान ने गांव में लगा दिया कर्फ्यू

30 मार्च 2020

sweet
Kaushambi

कौशाम्बी में एक करोड़ की मिठाई, पेस्टी और केक निगल गया कोरोना

30 मार्च 2020

नवरात्र में कराएं कामाख्या बगलामुखी कवच का पाठ व हवन, पाएं कर्ज मुक्ति एवं शत्रुओं से छुटकारा
Astrology Services

नवरात्र में कराएं कामाख्या बगलामुखी कवच का पाठ व हवन, पाएं कर्ज मुक्ति एवं शत्रुओं से छुटकारा
कोरोना वायरस
Kaushambi

 14 दिन तक क्वारंटाइन सेंटरों पर ही रहें परदेशी, बाहर मिले तो जाएंगे जेल:डीएम

30 मार्च 2020

आइसोलेशन वार्ड
Prayagraj

कैसे लड़ेंगे कोरोना सेः कौशाम्बी में  18 लाख की आबादी में सिर्फ पांच वेंटिलेटर

30 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

#LadengeCoronaSe: प्रयागराज में रोडवेज बस अड्डे पर सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग धड़ाम, ठसाठस गईं बसें

30 मार्च 2020

डिजाइन पिक्चर
Prayagraj

CoronaVirus: प्रयागराज में अब बाहर से आई भीड़ के क्वारंटीन की चुनौती

30 मार्च 2020

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
Invertis University (Advertorial)

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
विज्ञापन
पैदल जाते मजदूर
Agra

लॉकडाउन: राममंदिर के पत्थर तराशने वालों को रोटियों के लाले, पैदल चलने से पैरों में पड़ गए छाले

30 मार्च 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

संक्रमण फैलने की आशंका, बिना जांच ही घर पहुंच रहे लोग

30 मार्च 2020

नवरात्र में कराएं कामाख्या बगलामुखी कवच का पाठ व हवन, पाएं कर्ज मुक्ति एवं शत्रुओं से छुटकारा
Astrology Services

नवरात्र में कराएं कामाख्या बगलामुखी कवच का पाठ व हवन, पाएं कर्ज मुक्ति एवं शत्रुओं से छुटकारा
सेना के वाहन में जाते लोग
Agra

Lockdown Update : कोरोना की जंग में लोगों की मदद के लिए उतरी सेना, स्कूल बसें भी लगीं

30 मार्च 2020

यात्रियों को ले जाती होली पब्लिक स्कूल की बस
Agra

'पलायन': बस-चालक और कंडक्टरों के जज्बे को सलाम, खुद को खतरे में डालकर दे रहे सेवाएं

30 मार्च 2020

जूता कारोबारी अमित कपूर
Agra

प्रधानमंत्री ने पूछा कैसे मात दी! परिवार बोला हौसले से हराया, लोग वायरस को हौव्वा न बनाएं

30 मार्च 2020

कोरोना वायरस
Prayagraj

गांव में प्रधान और पुलिस का पहरा, डॉक्टर को दिखाओ तभी मिलेगी घरों में इंट्री

29 मार्च 2020

एसआरएन अस्पताल में खाली पड़े बेड।
Prayagraj

CoronaVirus: भर्ती मरीज गए घर, अस्पतालों के 90 फीसदी बेड खाली

29 मार्च 2020

रास्ते के विवाद में गई महिला की जान
Prayagraj

CoronaVirus: लॉकडाउन में अपराधी भी डरे, सात दिन में गंभीर अपराध का सिर्फ एक मामला

29 मार्च 2020

प्रयागराज में दिल्ली और अन्य स्थानो से लौट रहे मजदूर।
Prayagraj

फैक्ट्रियों में काम बंद, मकान मालिकों ने भी निकाला, मुसीबत बयां कर फफक कर रो पड़े दिल्ली से लौटे मजदूर

29 मार्च 2020

बाजार में खरीददारी के लिए जुटे ग्राहक।
Prayagraj

थोक बाजार खुलने के बाद गली मोहल्ले तक पहुंची आवश्यक सामग्री, कई जगह अब भी परेशानी

29 मार्च 2020

कानपुर से बिहार प्रांत पैदल जा रहे श्रमिकों को उन्नाव आदर्शनगर मोहल्ले में भोजन कराते उपनिरीक्षक रामजीत यादव।
Kanpur

लॉकडाउन: फोन पर सिसक कर बोले पिता, सब आ रहे हैं तुम कब आओगे, पैदल ही 700 किमी के सफर पर चल पड़ा बेटा

29 मार्च 2020

लॉकडाउन मेरठ
Baghpat

मीलों की दूरी और घर पहुंचने की मजबूरी...लोग पैदल चलने को बेबस, दोहरी भूमिका निभा रही पुलिस

29 मार्च 2020

CM yogi Adityanath meets people came from New Delhi.
Lucknow

अपने गंतव्य की ओर जा रहे लोगों से मुख्यमंत्री योगी ने की मुलाकात, लिया हालचाल, तस्वीरें

29 मार्च 2020

राजस्थान से पैदल चलकर कानपुर पहुंचे श्रीचंद्र
Kanpur

राजस्थान से पैदल चल पांच दिन बाद कानपुर पहुंचा युवक, याद आ रहे थे घरवाले, पैरों में पड़े छाले

29 मार्च 2020

gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news - फोटो : अमर उजाला
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news - फोटो : अमर उजाला
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited