Gorakhpur LockDown: नहीं रुक रहा लोगों का पलायन, बसों में जगह न मिलने पर ऐसे कर रहे यात्रा, तस्वीरों में देखें शहर का हाल

{"_id":"5e8164988ebc3e77515fbb21","slug":"gorakhpur-lockdown-latest-update-news-see-latest-photos-in-gorakhpur-curfew-30-march-latest-update","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Gorakhpur LockDown: \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0930\u0941\u0915 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0932\u093e\u092f\u0928, \u092c\u0938\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0917\u0939 \u0928 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
gorakhpur news
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e8164988ebc3e77515fbb21","slug":"gorakhpur-lockdown-latest-update-news-see-latest-photos-in-gorakhpur-curfew-30-march-latest-update","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Gorakhpur LockDown: \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0930\u0941\u0915 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0932\u093e\u092f\u0928, \u092c\u0938\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0917\u0939 \u0928 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
gorakhpur news
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e8164988ebc3e77515fbb21","slug":"gorakhpur-lockdown-latest-update-news-see-latest-photos-in-gorakhpur-curfew-30-march-latest-update","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Gorakhpur LockDown: \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0930\u0941\u0915 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0932\u093e\u092f\u0928, \u092c\u0938\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0917\u0939 \u0928 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
gorakhpur news
- फोटो : अमर उजाला