शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   Five Types vegetables Growing in house during lockdown in gorakhpur

Gorakhpur Lockdown: खाली समय मिला तो घर में ही उगी दी पांच तरह की सब्जी, लॉकडाउन का ऐसे उठाया फायदा

डिजिटल न्यूज डेस्क, गोरखपुर, Updated Tue, 07 Apr 2020 10:26 AM IST
gorakhpur news
1 of 5
gorakhpur news - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बेहतर स्वास्थ्य के लिए दैनिक आहार में ताजा सब्जियों का महत्वपूर्ण योगदान होता है। अब लॉकडाउन में समय मिला है तो बिजली निगम के अधीक्षण अभियंता शहरी यूसी वर्मा की बगिया हरी-भरी हो गई है और उसमें खूब सब्जियां उग रही हैं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
लॉकडाउन पीरियड में पाएं, अमर उजाला e-Paper Yearly Plan 1̶1̶9̶9̶ Rs.119 में
Click here
विज्ञापन
vegetables growing gorakhpur lockdown electricity corporation gorakhpur news

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur Lockdown: बेजुबानों के लिए 'भगवान' बन रहे हैं ये लोग, तस्वीरें देखकर खुश हो जाएंगे आप

7 अप्रैल 2020

स्थानीय लोगों ने बंद किए प्रवेश द्वार
Prayagraj

प्रयागराज: स्थानीय लोगों ने बंद किए सोसायटी के गेट, प्रवेश द्वार पर लिखा 'गो कोरोना गो'

7 अप्रैल 2020

विज्ञापन
'अभिरुचि' एक नई पहल जो बना रही है छात्रों का भविष्य
Invertis university (Advertorial)

'अभिरुचि' एक नई पहल जो बना रही है छात्रों का भविष्य
uttarakhand army soldier devendra singh martyr in jammu kashmir kupwara
Dehradun

जम्मू-कश्मीर के कुपवाड़ा में शहीद हुए देवेंद्र सिंह का पार्थिव शरीर पहुंचा गुप्तकाशी, सीएम ने दी श्रद्धांजलि

7 अप्रैल 2020

पूर्ण लॉकडाउन
Kanpur

पूर्ण लॉकडाउन: अघोषित कर्फ्यू जैसा माहौल, चप्पे-चप्पे पर तैनात पुलिस, कानपुर सहित कई जिलों का हाल

7 अप्रैल 2020

हनुमान जयंती पर नौकरी प्राप्ति, आर्थिक उन्नत्ति, राजनीतिक सफलता एवं शत्रुनाशक हनुमंत अनुष्ठान - 8 अप्रैल 2020
Astrology Services

हनुमान जयंती पर नौकरी प्राप्ति, आर्थिक उन्नत्ति, राजनीतिक सफलता एवं शत्रुनाशक हनुमंत अनुष्ठान - 8 अप्रैल 2020
ताजमहल
Agra

कोरोना के कारण ताजमहल के नाम बना अनचाहा रिकॉर्ड, 372 साल में पहली बार हुआ ऐसा

7 अप्रैल 2020

गोरखपुर लॉकडाउन।
Gorakhpur

Coronavirus: बस्ती-महराजगंज में कोरोना संक्रमित मिलने के बाद पुलिस अलर्ट, जिले की सीमाओं पर बढ़ी सख्ती, देखें तस्वीरें

7 अप्रैल 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

मरकज से लौटे लोगों के आसपास से भी गुजरने वालों की हो रही तलाश, पुलिस ऐसे खंगाल रही कुंडली

7 अप्रैल 2020

gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

Corona: जिनके घर ना आने की करते थे कामना, आज वही पुलिसवाले बने फरिश्ते, देखें तस्वीरें

7 अप्रैल 2020

'अभिरुचि' एक नई पहल जो बना रही है छात्रों का भविष्य
Invertis university (Advertorial)

'अभिरुचि' एक नई पहल जो बना रही है छात्रों का भविष्य
विज्ञापन
gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

कोरोना को मात देने में सीएम योगी के इस कॉलेज ने लगाई ताकत, घर-घर पहुंचाया ये खास हथियार

7 अप्रैल 2020

जामा मस्जिद के आसपास पूरा इलाका सील कर दिया गया।
Agra

कोरोना वायरस से बचना है तो इन इलाकों में न जाएं, जिलाधिकारी ने आगरावासियों से की अपील

7 अप्रैल 2020

हनुमान जयंती पर नौकरी प्राप्ति, आर्थिक उन्नत्ति, राजनीतिक सफलता एवं शत्रुनाशक हनुमंत अनुष्ठान - 8 अप्रैल 2020
Astrology Services

हनुमान जयंती पर नौकरी प्राप्ति, आर्थिक उन्नत्ति, राजनीतिक सफलता एवं शत्रुनाशक हनुमंत अनुष्ठान - 8 अप्रैल 2020
बॉलिवुड गायिका कनिका कपूर (फाइल फोटो)
Lucknow

कोरोना को मात देते ही कनिका कपूर का बदला व्यवहार, घर जाते हुए सबको कहा-थैंक्स

7 अप्रैल 2020

शहीद बालकृष्ण
Himachal Pradesh

तस्वीरें: परिवार कर रहा था दीये जलाने की तैयारी और आ गई बेटे की शहादत की खबर

7 अप्रैल 2020

मछली
Prayagraj

लॉकडाउन के चलते 500 की टेंगरा मछली बिक रही 50 रुपये किलो, फिर भी नहीं मिल रहे हैं खरीददार

7 अप्रैल 2020

लौटन निषाद (फाइल फोटो)
Prayagraj

लौटन निषाद हत्याकांड : प्रयागराज पुलिस ने छठवें आरोपी को भी दबोचा, अन्य की तलाश जारी

7 अप्रैल 2020

बांके बिहारी मंदिर में सजाया गया फूल बंगला
Agra

कोरोना के कारण नहीं सजा फूल बंगला, बैठक से महकेगा बांकेबिहारी का सिंहासन, यह है तैयारी

7 अप्रैल 2020

बाइक को सैनिटाइज करता कर्मचारी
Agra

कोरोना के खिलाफ जंग में चिराग तले अंधेरा, इन 'सिपाहियों' के घर ही सैनिटाइज नहीं

7 अप्रैल 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर।
Prayagraj

इमरजेंसी के नाम पर निजी चिकित्सकों ने बढ़ाई फीस, कई बड़े डॉक्टरों ने फीस कर दी दोगुनी

6 अप्रैल 2020

बेलखरनाथ ब्लाक के चौखड़ा गांव में तबलीगी जमात के लोगों की थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग करते स्वास्थ्यकर्मी।
Pratapgarh

CoronaVirus: शहर से लेकर नरसिंहगढ़ इलाके के गांवों में 6 हजार लोगों की हुई जांच

6 अप्रैल 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

Prayagraj: इंडोनेशियाई नागरिक सहित सभी जमातियों का हुआ स्वास्थ्य परीक्षण

6 अप्रैल 2020

The rest of the people housed in the guest house in Kareli will also be examined after the foreign national found Korana infected in the meal.
Prayagraj

प्रयागराजः प्रोटेक्शन किट के साथ महबूबा गेस्ट हाउस पहुंची स्वास्थ्य टीम, जमातियों का हुआ स्वास्थ्य परीक्षण

6 अप्रैल 2020

प्रयागराज का महबूबा पैलेस। यहीं मिले जमाती में हुई है कोरोना संक्रमण की पुष्टि।
Prayagraj

PrayagrajCoronaUpdate: करेली, काटजू रोड और अब्दुल्ला मस्जिद बने हॉट स्पाट, जांच को गए मेडिकल स्टाफ से अभद्रता

6 अप्रैल 2020

gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

सोशल डिस्टेंस के नाम पर हो रहा खिलवाड़, बैंकों में पैसे निकालने के लिए उमड़ी भीड़, तस्वीरों में देखें दिनभर की अपडेट

6 अप्रैल 2020

gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news - फोटो : अमर उजाला
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news - फोटो : अमर उजाला
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news - फोटो : अमर उजाला
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news - फोटो : अमर उजाला
gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited