Gorakhpur Lockdown update See Latest Photos in Gorakhpur Curfew, 6 april latest update news

सोशल डिस्टेंस के नाम पर हो रहा खिलवाड़, बैंकों में पैसे निकालने के लिए उमड़ी भीड़, तस्वीरों में देखें दिनभर की अपडेट

डिजिटल न्यूज डेस्क, गोरखपुर, Updated Mon, 06 Apr 2020 12:15 PM IST
gorakhpur news
1 of 9
gorakhpur news - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लॉकडाउन के दौरान लोग सोशल डिस्टेंस नियमों का पालन करने के बजाय खिलवाड़ कर रहे हैं। देशभर में कोरोना की चुनौतियों से निपटने के लिए लॉकडाउन किया गया है। पुलिस प्रशासन जहां बेवजह घर से निकलने वाले लोगों के साथ सख्ती से पेश आ रही है वहीं जरूरतमंदों की मदद के लिए हाथ बढ़ाकर मानवता का परिचय भी दे रही है। वहीं बैंकों में रकम की निकासी के लिए लोगों की लंबी लाइन लगी है। उसके बावजूद भी लोग इस नियम की धज्जियां उड़ाने से बाज नहीं आ रहे हैं। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें तस्वीरें...

सभी फोटोज शिवहर्ष द्विवेदी, आनंद चौधरी अमर उजाला गोरखपुर
अगली स्लाइड देखें
gorakhpur news uttar pradesh news lockdwon update gorakhpur curfew ladengecoronase gorakhpur police lockdown news

gorakhpur news
gorakhpur news - फोटो : अमर उजाला
