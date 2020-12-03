जानिए गोरखपुर के वो 'पांच खूबसूरत' स्थान, जहां घूमकर नहीं भरेगा आपका मन

{"_id":"5fc8a9ea8ebc3e9bfd3f94d2","slug":"best-five-tourist-place-in-gorakhpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0917\u094b\u0930\u0916\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u094b '\u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0916\u0942\u092c\u0938\u0942\u0930\u0924' \u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e\u0928, \u091c\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0918\u0942\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092d\u0930\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0906\u092a\u0915\u093e \u092e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गोरखपुर में पर्यटन स्थल की तस्वीरें।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
रामगढ़ताल।
- फोटो : राजेश कुमार।
गोरखनाथ मंदिर।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
गोरखपुर गीता प्रेस।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
कुसम्ही वन।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
राजकीय बौद्ध संग्रहालय।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।