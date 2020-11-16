शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   11 thousand lamps lit at bheem sarovar of Gorakhnath temple in memory of martyrs

तस्वीरें: शहीदों की याद में शहरवासियों ने जलाए 11 हजार दीप, जगमग हुआ गोरखनाथ मंदिर का भीम सरोवर

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, गोरखपुर।, Updated Mon, 16 Nov 2020 12:03 PM IST
गोरखनाथ मंदिर।
1 of 5
गोरखनाथ मंदिर। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
गोरखनाथ मंदिर के भीम सरोवर पर रविवार की शाम 'एक दिया शहीदों के नाम' कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया गया। इस दौरान शहरवासियों ने मिट्टी के एक-एक कर 11 हजार दिए जलाकर शहीदों को श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states gorakhpur uttar pradesh gorakhnath temple गोरखनाथ मंदिर bheem sarovar एक दिया शहीदों के नाम martyr memory cm yogi news pm narendra modi

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

गोरखपुर में बारिश का मौसम।
Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur Weather: बिन मौसम बरसात ने बढ़ा दी कंपकंपी, निकल आए गर्म कपड़े, तस्वीरों में देखें शहर का हाल

16 नवंबर 2020

Char dham yatra 2020 latest news: up CM Yogi adityanath enjoyed snowfall in kedarnath
Dehradun

केदारनाथ में बर्फबारी का मजा लेते दिखे मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ, तस्वीरों में देखें

16 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
इस फेस्टिव सीजन मर्सडीज बेंज के साथ अनलॉक करें खुशियां
Mercedes Benz

इस फेस्टिव सीजन मर्सडीज बेंज के साथ अनलॉक करें खुशियां
Char dham yatra 2020 latest news: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reached Kedarnath after 12 years
Dehradun

12 वर्ष बाद केदारनाथ पहुंचे मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ, धाम पहुंचकर कही ये बात...

16 नवंबर 2020

लोगों की मदद करने पहुंची सेना और पुलिस की टीम
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: रात में लगातार पांच घंटे तक पैदल चलती रही सेना, बर्फबारी में फंसे 10 लोगों को सुरक्षित निकाला

16 नवंबर 2020

वर्ष 2021 में कब और कैसे होगी व्यापार में वृद्धि, जानें अनुभवी ज्योतिषियों से !
astrology

वर्ष 2021 में कब और कैसे होगी व्यापार में वृद्धि, जानें अनुभवी ज्योतिषियों से !
Weather Forecast Today Update in Uttarakhand News: snowfall in kedarnath and badrinath hilly areas photos
Chamoli

Weather Today : बर्फबारी से लकदक हुईं उत्तराखंड की वादियां, बढ़ी ठंड, तस्वीरों में देखें

16 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

Govardhan Puja 2020: ठाकुर द्वारिकाधीश मंदिर में गोवर्धन पूजा
Agra

मथुरा: कान जगाई के साथ संपन्न हुई ठाकुर द्वारिकाधीश मंदिर में गोवर्धन पूजा, देखिए तस्वीरें

16 नवंबर 2020

Govardhan Puja 2020: गिरिराज जी महाराज के अभिषेक को आए भक्त
Agra

Govardhan Puja 2020: गोवर्धन में गिरिराज जी के अभिषेक को उमड़े हजारों श्रद्धालु, देखें तस्वीरें

16 नवंबर 2020

इस फेस्टिव सीजन मर्सडीज बेंज के साथ अनलॉक करें खुशियां
Mercedes Benz

इस फेस्टिव सीजन मर्सडीज बेंज के साथ अनलॉक करें खुशियां
विज्ञापन
ताजमहल में पर्यटक
Agra

ताजमहल के 'दीवानों' को मायूस कर रहीं कोरोना काल की बंदिशें, इस बार ऐसा है हाल  

16 नवंबर 2020

मौसम का लुत्फ उठाते हुए पर्यटक
Jammu

तस्वीरें: गुलमर्ग-नत्थाटॉप और शिवगढ़ धार में पहली बर्फबारी, पर्यटकों ने उठाया लुत्फ, बर्फीली हवाओं ने बढ़ाई ठंड

16 नवंबर 2020

वर्ष 2021 में कब और कैसे होगी व्यापार में वृद्धि, जानें अनुभवी ज्योतिषियों से !
astrology

वर्ष 2021 में कब और कैसे होगी व्यापार में वृद्धि, जानें अनुभवी ज्योतिषियों से !
दिल्ली में हल्की बारिश
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में आसमान से बरसा तेल, सड़कों पर फिसलकर गिरे बाइक सवार, लोग हैरान

16 नवंबर 2020

winter season first snowfall in shimla kufri narkanda and manali
Himachal Pradesh

तस्वीरें: पहाड़ों ने ओढ़ी सफेद चादर, शिमला-मनाली में सर्दियों के मौसम का पहला हिमपात

16 नवंबर 2020

गुरुग्राम में दिवाली की रात वाहनों में लगी आग
Delhi NCR

गुरुग्राम: दिवाली पूजन के बाद बोनट पर जलाया दीपक, तीन बसें जलकर खाक, पार्किंग में खड़ी गाड़ियां भी जलीं

16 नवंबर 2020

दिल्ली एनसीआर में प्रदूषण
Delhi NCR

गाजियाबाद: चार साल में इस बार सबसे प्रदूषित रही दिवाली की रात, घर के अंदर भी घुट रहा था लोगों का दम

16 नवंबर 2020

विश्राम घाट पर श्रद्धालुओं की भीड़
Agra

भैया दूज: यम की फांस से मुक्ति को भाई-बहन ने यमुना में किया स्नान, अनूठी है यह मान्यता

16 नवंबर 2020

कानपुर सहित आसपास के जिलों में हुई झमाझम बारिश
Kanpur

यूपी: कानपुर सहित आसपास के जिलों में तेजी से बदला मौसम, तेज हवाओं के साथ जमकर हुई बारिश से बढ़ी ठंड

16 नवंबर 2020

आगरा में बारिश
Agra

Weather Today: ब्रज में बारिश के साथ हुई ओलावृष्टि, फसलों को नुकसान की आशंका, मौसम हुआ सर्द

16 नवंबर 2020

Char dham yatra 2020 latest news: Kedarnath Dham Doors closed in bhaiya dooj, watch in photos
Dehradun

शीतकाल के लिए बंद हुए भगवान आशुतोष के द्वादश ज्योतिर्लिंगों में से एक केदारनाथ धाम के कपाट, अद्भुत तस्वीरें...

16 नवंबर 2020

फाइल फोटो।
Gorakhpur

जानिए किस वजह से बढ़ गई है कैंसर के गंभीर मरीजों की संख्या, डॉक्टर दे रहे ये खास सलाह

16 नवंबर 2020

अन्नकूट महोत्सव में सजा काशी विश्वनाथ का दरबार
Varanasi

अन्नकूट महोत्सव: 56 प्रकार के व्यंजनों से सजा काशी पुराधिपति बाबा विश्वनाथ और मां अन्नपूर्ण का दरबार

16 नवंबर 2020

हमीद सेतु से गुजरते दो पहिया वाहन
Ghazipur

यूपी को बिहार से जोड़ने वाले गाजीपुर के हमीद सेतु पर भारी वाहनों के संचालन पर रोक जारी, अभी और करना होगा इंतजार

15 नवंबर 2020

Himachal News: Fresh snowfall in Lahaul Manali Leh road closed
Himachal Pradesh

तस्वीरें: बर्फ के फाहे गिरते देख झूम उठे सैलानी, रोहतांग समेत ऊंची चोटियों पर बर्फबारी, मनाली-लेह मार्ग बंद

15 नवंबर 2020

गोरखनाथ मंदिर।
गोरखनाथ मंदिर। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
गोरखनाथ मंदिर।
गोरखनाथ मंदिर। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
गोरखनाथ मंदिर।
गोरखनाथ मंदिर। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
गोरखनाथ मंदिर।
गोरखनाथ मंदिर। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
दीप प्रज्ज्वलित करते राज्यसभा सांसद शिव प्रताप शुक्ला व अन्य।
दीप प्रज्ज्वलित करते राज्यसभा सांसद शिव प्रताप शुक्ला व अन्य। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X