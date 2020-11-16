तस्वीरें: शहीदों की याद में शहरवासियों ने जलाए 11 हजार दीप, जगमग हुआ गोरखनाथ मंदिर का भीम सरोवर

{"_id":"5fb219ca8ebc3edc2069f298","slug":"11-thousand-lamps-lit-at-bheem-sarovar-of-gorakhnath-temple-in-memory-of-martyrs","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0936\u0939\u0940\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u093e\u0926 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u0939\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0938\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u0932\u093e\u090f 11 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u0940\u092a, \u091c\u0917\u092e\u0917 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0917\u094b\u0930\u0916\u0928\u093e\u0925 \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u092d\u0940\u092e \u0938\u0930\u094b\u0935\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गोरखनाथ मंदिर।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
दीप प्रज्ज्वलित करते राज्यसभा सांसद शिव प्रताप शुक्ला व अन्य।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।