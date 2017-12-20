Download App
Bigg Boss 11 की एक्स कंटेस्टेंट सपना चौधरी ने लगाए ठुमके, बोलीं- 'बाबूजी जरा धीरे चलो'

Updated Wed, 20 Dec 2017 09:58 AM IST
bigg boss 11 sapna choudhary show her moves on colors tv serial

बिग बॉस 11 की प्रतिभागियों की किस्मत चमकना शुरू हो चुका है। इनमें से एक हैं सपना चौधरी। बिग बॉस के घर से बाहर जाने के बाद सपना को एक के बाद एक बड़े ऑफर मिल रहे हैं। हाल ही में हमने आपको बताया था कि सपना को अभय देओल के साथ एक फिल्म में काम करने का मौका मिल गया है। अब सपना की लोकप्रियता को देखते हुए उन्हें कलर्स के एक सीरियल में भी काम करने का मौका मिल गया है।

