Bigg Boss 11 की एक्स कंटेस्टेंट सपना चौधरी ने लगाए ठुमके, बोलीं- 'बाबूजी जरा धीरे चलो'
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Television
›
bigg boss 11 sapna choudhary show her moves on colors tv serial{"_id":"5a39e4bc4f1c1b156b8bd5e2","slug":"bigg-boss-11-sapna-choudhary-show-her-moves-on-colors-tv-serial","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss 11 \u0915\u0940 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0902\u091f\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0938\u092a\u0928\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0927\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u090f \u0920\u0941\u092e\u0915\u0947, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940\u0902- '\u092c\u093e\u092c\u0942\u091c\u0940 \u091c\u0930\u093e \u0927\u0940\u0930\u0947 \u091a\u0932\u094b'","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
बिग बॉस 11 की प्रतिभागियों की किस्मत चमकना शुरू हो चुका है। इनमें से एक हैं सपना चौधरी। बिग बॉस के घर से बाहर जाने के बाद सपना को एक के बाद एक बड़े ऑफर मिल रहे हैं। हाल ही में हमने आपको बताया था कि सपना को अभय देओल के साथ एक फिल्म में काम करने का मौका मिल गया है। अब सपना की लोकप्रियता को देखते हुए उन्हें कलर्स के एक सीरियल में भी काम करने का मौका मिल गया है।
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.