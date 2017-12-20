Download App
राज ठाकरे ने 'टाइगर' को दी धमकी, कहा- प्राइम टाइम में मराठी फिल्मों को मिले जगह

amarujala.com- Presented by: श्रीलता बिश्वास

Updated Wed, 20 Dec 2017 09:00 AM IST
mns leader letter on marathi films given prime time tiger zinda hai

फिल्मों पर लगातार विरोध थमता नहीं दिख रहा है। पहले फिल्म 'पद्मावती' को लेकर काफी विवाद हुआ, अब इसी कड़ी में सलमान खान की फिल्म 'टाइगर जिंदा है' नजर आ रही है। सलमान खान की फिल्म को लेकर एमएनएस नेता राज ठाकरे ने थिएटर मालिकों को धमकी भरी चिट्ठी लिखी है। वहीं पार्टी की एक दूसरी नेता ने भी चेतावनी दी है।

raj thackeray shalini thackeray tiger zinda hai

