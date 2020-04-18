शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Moradabad ›   Search For Stones And Stone Pelters by drone he was police and Medical team attacked by people in Moradabad see photos

जमीं से आसमां तक ड्रोन से पत्थरबाजों की तलाश, सामने आईं चौंकाने वाली तस्वीरें, अधिकारी भी हैरान

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, मुरादाबाद, Updated Sat, 18 Apr 2020 08:59 AM IST
ड्रोन से पत्थरबाजों की तलाश
1 of 6
ड्रोन से पत्थरबाजों की तलाश - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मुरादाबाद के नवाबपुरा में पुलिस और स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम पर जानलेवा हमला करने वाले बाकी आरोपियों और उनके ठिकाने को तलाशने के लिए पुलिस ने पूरी ताकत झोंक दी है। सड़क के साथ आसमान तक से इनकी तलाश शुरू कर दी। शुक्रवार को पुलिस ने ड्रोन उड़ाकर इनकी तलाश की तो कई चौंकाने वाली तस्वीरें सामने आईं।
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
NDA 2020: आज ही करें इस कोर्स के लिए आवेदन, मिल रही है 10 हजार की छूट
Click Here
विज्ञापन
coronavirus coronavirus up coronavirus in up coronavirus in uttar pradesh uttar pradesh coronavirus

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

गोरखपुर में लॉकडाउन, उत्तर प्रदेश: रेलवे स्टेशन की पुरानी तस्वीर।
Gorakhpur

Lockdown in UP: इतिहास में पहली बार गोरखपुर स्टेशन से नहीं चली एक भी ट्रेन, 115 साल पहले इस वजह से यात्रियों ने किया था आंदोलन

18 अप्रैल 2020

kushinagar news
Gorakhpur

जवान की अंतिम विदाई पर नम हुईं लोगों की आंखें, सात साल के बेटे ने दी मुखाग्नि, देखें तस्वीरें

18 अप्रैल 2020

विज्ञापन
SGT अस्पताल मेडिकल एवं पैरामेडिकल टीम के साथ ऐसे कर रहा है कोविड-19 की रोकथाम में मदद
(Advertorial)

SGT अस्पताल मेडिकल एवं पैरामेडिकल टीम के साथ ऐसे कर रहा है कोविड-19 की रोकथाम में मदद
गलियों में सन्नाटा
Delhi NCR

मुरादाबाद: घर ही नहीं लोगों की जुबां पर भी लगा है ताला, तस्वीरों में देखें गलियों में पसरा हुआ सन्नाटा

18 अप्रैल 2020

मुरादाबाद में स्वास्थ्य विभाग और पुलिस की टीम
Moradabad

मुरादाबादियों अब तो संभल जाओ! ताऊ-ताई समेत उनके 10 माह के भतीजे, 5 साल की भतीजी भी कोरोना पॉजिटिव

18 अप्रैल 2020

शनि साढ़े साती और ढैय्या से बचने के लिए शनि धाम कोकिलावन में कराएं तेल अभिषेक
Astrology Services

शनि साढ़े साती और ढैय्या से बचने के लिए शनि धाम कोकिलावन में कराएं तेल अभिषेक
औरैया में लॉकडाउन के दौरान चेकिंग करती पुलिस
Kanpur

लॉकडाउन में रिश्वत लेने पर तीन दरोगाओं समेत छह निलंबित, हरदोई, फर्रुखाबाद, औरैया में हुई कार्रवाई

18 अप्रैल 2020

कानपुर हैलट अस्पताल
Kanpur

कानपुर में दो और कोरोना संक्रमित मिले, मछरिया मदरसे का एक छात्र भी पॉजिटिव, संक्रमितों की संख्या 29

18 अप्रैल 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

यूपी पुलिस
Prayagraj

 प्रयागराज में दरोगा पर हमला, ईट-पत्थर से मारकर सिर फोड़ा 

18 अप्रैल 2020

corona lab in mln medical college prayagraj
Prayagraj

एसआरएन अस्पताल में दो संदिग्ध भर्ती, 36 के भेजे गए नमूने

18 अप्रैल 2020

SGT अस्पताल मेडिकल एवं पैरामेडिकल टीम के साथ ऐसे कर रहा है कोविड-19 की रोकथाम में मदद
(Advertorial)

SGT अस्पताल मेडिकल एवं पैरामेडिकल टीम के साथ ऐसे कर रहा है कोविड-19 की रोकथाम में मदद
विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Prayagraj

एसआरएन के कोरोना वार्ड में भर्ती युवक की मौत, अस्पताल में मचा रहा हड़कंप

18 अप्रैल 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

प्रयागराज कोरोना मुक्तः एकमात्र पॉजिटिव की दूसरी बार रिपोर्ट आई निगेटिव, अस्पताल से छुट्टी

18 अप्रैल 2020

शनि साढ़े साती और ढैय्या से बचने के लिए शनि धाम कोकिलावन में कराएं तेल अभिषेक
Astrology Services

शनि साढ़े साती और ढैय्या से बचने के लिए शनि धाम कोकिलावन में कराएं तेल अभिषेक
केसर की फसल
Agra

ताजनगरी की धरती पर पहली बार महकी केसर की फसल, लॉकडाउन के कारण अटकी बिक्री

18 अप्रैल 2020

कोरोना से जंग के लिए तैयार कांशीराम अस्पताल
Kanpur

coronavirus: कोरोना से लड़ने को तैयार कानपुर, संक्रमित मरीजों के लिए बना 1171 बेडों का अस्पताल

17 अप्रैल 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

लॉकडाउन में 20 अप्रैल से खुलेंगे कार्यालय लेकिन रहेगा प्रतिबंध, रोटेशन पर बुलाए जाएंगे 33 प्रतिशत कर्मचारी

17 अप्रैल 2020

कानपुर हैलट अस्पताल
Kanpur

coronavirus update: कोरोना संक्रमित कारोबारी की मौत के बाद परिवार की तीसरी महिला भी निकली पॉजिटिव

17 अप्रैल 2020

स्वास्थ्य टीम ने गांव पहुंच किया निरीक्षण
Kanpur

यूपी: एक परिवार में चार कोरोना पॉजिटिव, 34 गांवों के लोगों के घर से निकलने पर पाबंदी, फैली दहशत

17 अप्रैल 2020

Uttarakhand Lockdown: Groom stop on checkpost , Bride reached there on Bike,marriage in Temple
Dehradun

Lockdown: पुलिस ने चेक पोस्ट पर दूल्हे को रोका तो बॉर्डर पर बाइक से पहुंची दुल्हन, फिर ऐसे हुई दोनों की शादी

17 अप्रैल 2020

ramadan
Prayagraj

रमजान के पाक महीने पर भी कोरोना का खौफ, मस्जिदों में जाने की नहीं होगी इजाजत, घरों में ही इबादत और इफ्तार

17 अप्रैल 2020

हरबंश मोहाल घटना
Kanpur

जिगर के टुकड़े की उखड़ती सांसें न दिखें, इसलिए ढक दिया था चेहरा, सुसाइड नोट में लिखी ये बड़ी बात

17 अप्रैल 2020

Big iceberg fall on Gangotri highway from Changthang Glacier uttarkashi
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: ग्लेशियर में हिमस्खलन से गंगोत्री हाईवे पर आया हिमखंड का बड़ा हिस्सा, तस्वीरें

17 अप्रैल 2020

यूपी लॉकडाउन
Kanpur

Lockdown in UP: कहीं आदेशों का पालन तो कहीं उल्लंघन, तस्वीरों में देखें यूपी के कई जिलों का हाल

17 अप्रैल 2020

जम्मू-कश्मीर में लॉकडाउन
Jammu

लॉकडाउन में हुई अनोखी शादी, चंद लोगों संग पहुंचा दूल्हा, फिर बाबुल की दुआएं लेकर ऐसे विदा हुई बेटी

17 अप्रैल 2020

अपने काम में दिन-रात जुटे हैं एंबुलेंस सेवा के जीवीके ईएमआरआई के कर्मचारी।
Lucknow

कोरोना फाइटर्सः अपनी जान जोखिम में डाल बचाते हैं दूसरों की जिंदगी, बोले- जरूरतमंदों के लिए कुर्बान है ये जीवन

17 अप्रैल 2020

ड्रोन से पत्थरबाजों की तलाश
ड्रोन से पत्थरबाजों की तलाश - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ड्रोन से पत्थरबाजों की तलाश
ड्रोन से पत्थरबाजों की तलाश - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घर की छत पर रखे पत्थर
घर की छत पर रखे पत्थर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ड्रोन उड़ाते अधिकारी
ड्रोन उड़ाते अधिकारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ड्रोन उड़ाते हुए अधिकारी
ड्रोन उड़ाते हुए अधिकारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पथराव के बाद का नजारा
पथराव के बाद का नजारा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited