जमीं से आसमां तक ड्रोन से पत्थरबाजों की तलाश, सामने आईं चौंकाने वाली तस्वीरें, अधिकारी भी हैरान

{"_id":"5e9a6fde8ebc3e6fd1002a3e","slug":"search-for-stones-and-stone-pelters-by-drone-he-was-police-and-medical-team-attacked-by-people-in-moradabad-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092e\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0906\u0938\u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0924\u0915 \u0921\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0925\u0930\u092c\u093e\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0936, \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0908\u0902 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902, \u0905\u0927\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ड्रोन से पत्थरबाजों की तलाश
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e9a6fde8ebc3e6fd1002a3e","slug":"search-for-stones-and-stone-pelters-by-drone-he-was-police-and-medical-team-attacked-by-people-in-moradabad-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092e\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0906\u0938\u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0924\u0915 \u0921\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0925\u0930\u092c\u093e\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0936, \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0908\u0902 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902, \u0905\u0927\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ड्रोन से पत्थरबाजों की तलाश
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e9a6fde8ebc3e6fd1002a3e","slug":"search-for-stones-and-stone-pelters-by-drone-he-was-police-and-medical-team-attacked-by-people-in-moradabad-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092e\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0906\u0938\u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0924\u0915 \u0921\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0925\u0930\u092c\u093e\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0936, \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0908\u0902 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902, \u0905\u0927\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
घर की छत पर रखे पत्थर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e9a6fde8ebc3e6fd1002a3e","slug":"search-for-stones-and-stone-pelters-by-drone-he-was-police-and-medical-team-attacked-by-people-in-moradabad-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092e\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0906\u0938\u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0924\u0915 \u0921\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0925\u0930\u092c\u093e\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0936, \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0908\u0902 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902, \u0905\u0927\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ड्रोन उड़ाते अधिकारी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e9a6fde8ebc3e6fd1002a3e","slug":"search-for-stones-and-stone-pelters-by-drone-he-was-police-and-medical-team-attacked-by-people-in-moradabad-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092e\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0906\u0938\u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0924\u0915 \u0921\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0925\u0930\u092c\u093e\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0936, \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0908\u0902 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902, \u0905\u0927\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ड्रोन उड़ाते हुए अधिकारी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e9a6fde8ebc3e6fd1002a3e","slug":"search-for-stones-and-stone-pelters-by-drone-he-was-police-and-medical-team-attacked-by-people-in-moradabad-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092e\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0906\u0938\u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0924\u0915 \u0921\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0925\u0930\u092c\u093e\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0936, \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0908\u0902 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902, \u0905\u0927\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पथराव के बाद का नजारा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला