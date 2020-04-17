शहर चुनें

मुरादाबाद हमला: यहां छिपे हैं मेडिकल टीम पर पत्थर बरसाने वाले, घरों में मिल रहे सिर्फ महिलाएं और बच्चे

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, मुरादाबाद, Updated Fri, 17 Apr 2020 08:56 AM IST
पथराव करते हुए युवा
1 of 6
पथराव करते हुए युवा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कोरोना संक्रमित पीतल कारोबारी की मौत के बाद उसके परिजनों एवं संपर्क के अन्य लोगों को क्वारंटीन करने के लिए पहुंची पुलिस व मेडिकल टीम पर पत्थरबाजी करने वाले 40 और चेहरे बेनकाब हो चुके हैं। इस इलाके में लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरों की फुटेज और पब्लिक द्वारा उपलब्ध कराए गए फोटो और वीडियो से पुलिस इनकी शिनाख्त कर ली है। 
पथराव करते हुए युवा
पथराव करते हुए युवा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पथराव में क्षतिग्रस्त पुलिस की गाड़ी
पथराव में क्षतिग्रस्त पुलिस की गाड़ी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रास्ते में पड़ीं ईंट और पत्थर
रास्ते में पड़ीं ईंट और पत्थर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पथराव के बाद का नजारा
पथराव के बाद का नजारा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पथराव करतीं महिलाएं
पथराव करतीं महिलाएं - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कोरोना वायरस
कोरोना वायरस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
