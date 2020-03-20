शहर चुनें

nirbhaya case delhi latest news Who Was Four Convicts Those hanged at Tihar jail

Nirbhaya Case: जानें कौन थे वो चारों दोषी जो फांसी के फंदे पर झूले, एक तो था फिटनेस ट्रेनर

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली, Updated Fri, 20 Mar 2020 10:19 AM IST
nirbhaya case
1 of 6
nirbhaya case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
निर्भया के चारों दोषियों मुकेश सिंह, विनय शर्मा, पवन गुप्ता और अक्षय ठाकुर को मौत की सजा दे दी गई है। सुबह ठीक 5.30 बजे इन्हें फांसी पर लटका दिया गया। निचली अदालत से सुप्रीम कोर्ट तक दिन में फांसी रुकवाने की सभी चालें नाकाम होने के बावजूद निर्भया के दरिंदे मौत से बचने के लिए आखिरी पल तक तिकड़म में लगे रहे, लेकिन कामयाबी नहीं मिली। आइए जानते हैं निर्भया को अपनी हवस का शिकार बनाने वाले उन दोषियों के बारे में, जिन्होंने मानवता को शर्मसार कर दिया। इन सभी दोषियों को अदालत ने फांसी की सजा सुनाई है। 
nirbhaya case निर्भया केस

