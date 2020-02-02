Nirbhaya Case: कानूनी तिकड़म के बावजूद ज्यादा दिन जिंदा नहीं रहेंगे दरिंदे, चेहरे पर मौत का खौफ

{"_id":"5e36389d8ebc3e7081424f59","slug":"nirbhaya-case-convicts-are-very-restless-in-tihar-jail","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Nirbhaya Case: \u0915\u093e\u0928\u0942\u0928\u0940 \u0924\u093f\u0915\u0921\u093c\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0935\u091c\u0942\u0926 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0926\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0947, \u091a\u0947\u0939\u0930\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u094c\u092b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Nirbhaya Case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e36389d8ebc3e7081424f59","slug":"nirbhaya-case-convicts-are-very-restless-in-tihar-jail","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Nirbhaya Case: \u0915\u093e\u0928\u0942\u0928\u0940 \u0924\u093f\u0915\u0921\u093c\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0935\u091c\u0942\u0926 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0926\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0947, \u091a\u0947\u0939\u0930\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u094c\u092b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
nirbhaya case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e36389d8ebc3e7081424f59","slug":"nirbhaya-case-convicts-are-very-restless-in-tihar-jail","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Nirbhaya Case: \u0915\u093e\u0928\u0942\u0928\u0940 \u0924\u093f\u0915\u0921\u093c\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0935\u091c\u0942\u0926 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0926\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0947, \u091a\u0947\u0939\u0930\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u094c\u092b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
nirbhaya case
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
{"_id":"5e36389d8ebc3e7081424f59","slug":"nirbhaya-case-convicts-are-very-restless-in-tihar-jail","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Nirbhaya Case: \u0915\u093e\u0928\u0942\u0928\u0940 \u0924\u093f\u0915\u0921\u093c\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0935\u091c\u0942\u0926 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0926\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0947, \u091a\u0947\u0939\u0930\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u094c\u092b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
nirbhaya case
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
{"_id":"5e36389d8ebc3e7081424f59","slug":"nirbhaya-case-convicts-are-very-restless-in-tihar-jail","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Nirbhaya Case: \u0915\u093e\u0928\u0942\u0928\u0940 \u0924\u093f\u0915\u0921\u093c\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0935\u091c\u0942\u0926 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0926\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0947, \u091a\u0947\u0939\u0930\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u094c\u092b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
nirbhaya case
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया