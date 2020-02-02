शहर चुनें

Nirbhaya Case convicts are very restless in Tihar Jail

Nirbhaya Case: कानूनी तिकड़म के बावजूद ज्यादा दिन जिंदा नहीं रहेंगे दरिंदे, चेहरे पर मौत का खौफ

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sun, 02 Feb 2020 08:19 AM IST
Nirbhaya Case
1 of 5
Nirbhaya Case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
तिहाड़ की जेल नंबर 3 के हाई सिक्योरिटी सेल में बंद निर्भया से दरिंदगी के चारों दोषियों की नींद उड़ गई है। शुक्रवार रात ये सभी काफी बेचैन दिखे और सेल में चहलकदमी करते रहे। जेल सूत्रों की मानें तो दोषियों को एहसास हो गया है कि कानूनी तिकड़म के बावजूद उनकी जिंदगी अब ज्यादा दिनों की नहीं रह गई है।
nirbhaya case mukesh supreme court
दोहरे हत्याकांड के आरोपी कपिल और ओम बाबू
Agra

सर्राफ दंपती हत्याकांडः करोड़ों लूटने के बाद होटलों में रुके, क्राइम सीरियल देखकर लगाया था करंट

2 फरवरी 2020

magh mela prayagraj
Prayagraj

प्रयागराज में अचला सप्तमी पर लाखों श्रद्धालुओं ने संगम में लगाई पुण्य की डुबकी

2 फरवरी 2020

Nirbhaya Case
Nirbhaya Case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
nirbhaya case
nirbhaya case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
nirbhaya case
nirbhaya case - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
nirbhaya case
nirbhaya case - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
nirbhaya case
nirbhaya case - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

